San Francisco Opera Partners With San Francisco Public Library On Storytelling Workshops

San Francisco Opera and San Francisco Public Library celebrate the art of storytelling with The Opera in You, a free writing and storytelling workshop series inviting the public to discover their own operatic tales.

The workshops will be held at public library branches throughout San Francisco from March through May 2024. Free, live online workshops are also offered. The workshops will culminate in a free public storytelling event on June 15 at San Francisco Public Library's Main Library Koret Auditorium, in which selected The Opera in You participants will share their stories.

Previous writing/storytelling experience is not required. There is no cost to participate. Registration is required, and all are welcome.

Workshop participants—guided by experienced teachers—will explore themes reflecting stories behind San Francisco Opera's current opera season: fairytales, tales of consequence and the comedy of love. The team of teaching artists is led by storyteller, improviser and teacher Corey Rosen, joined by writers and storytellers Nicole Apostol Bruno, Patricia Cotter, F.T. Kola, Sara Marinelli and Christian Wilburn.

Stories connect us to our past, present and future. The stories we tell can reveal amazing journeys and teach us empathy. Whether dramatic tales of triumph, survival, perseverance or hope, everyone has a story to tell, no matter their age or background. Launched last season in partnership with San Francisco Public Library (sfpl.org), San Francisco Opera's Department of Diversity, Equity and Community leads The Opera in You, a story writing/storytelling program designed to uncover the stories within each of us. Free and open to the public, the workshops will bring together story- and music-lovers for an enriching creative experience, working with professional writing coaches and teachers to explore their own unique experiences.

THE OPERA IN YOU 2024 SCHEDULE

Now in its second year, The Opera in You is a partnership of San Francisco Opera's Department of Diversity, Equity and Community and San Francisco Public Library to offer free writing and storytelling workshops, this year focusing on the themes of fairytales, tales of consequence and the comedy of love. Led by experienced and passionate teachers, the workshops will explore the unique experiences within all of us as participants build storytelling literacy skills in a creative and collaborative environment.

Registration is required for the in-person and online workshops. Previous writing/storytelling experience is not required. For more information and to register, visit sfopera.com/operainyou.

FREE IN-PERSON WORKSHOPS at San Francisco Public Library branches:

Richmond Branch (4 weekly sessions)

https://sfpl.org/locations/richmond

Dates: Saturdays, March 9, 16, 23, 30

Time: 10:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m.

Theme: Tales of Consequence

Instructor: Corey Rosen

Golden Gate Valley Branch (4 weekly sessions)

https://sfpl.org/locations/golden-gate-valley

Dates: Saturdays, April 6, 13, 20, 27

Time: 10:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m.

Theme: Tales of Consequence

Instructor: Sara Marinelli

Sunset Branch (4 weekly sessions)

https://sfpl.org/locations/sunset

Dates: Saturdays, April 6, 13, 20, 27

Time: 10:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m.

Theme: Comedy of Love

Instructor: Christian Wilburn

Visitacion Valley Branch (3 sessions, every other week)

https://sfpl.org/locations/visitacion-valley

Dates: Saturdays, April 6, 20, May 4

Time: 3:30–5:30 p.m.

Theme: Fairytales

Instructor: Nicole Apostol Bruno

Noe Valley Branch (5 weekly sessions)

https://sfpl.org/locations/noe-valley

Dates: Tuesdays, April 9, 16, 23, 30, May 7

Time: 3–5 p.m.

Theme: Tales of Consequence

Instructor: Sara Marinelli

Bernal Heights Branch (4 weekly sessions)

https://sfpl.org/locations/bernal-heights

Dates: Tuesdays, April 16, 23, 30, May 7

Time: 4:30–6:30 p.m.

Theme: Fairytales

Instructor: Nicole Apostol Bruno

FREE LIVE ONLINE WORKSHOPS:

Dates: Thursdays, March 7, 14, 21, 28, April 4

Time: 7–9 p.m.

Theme: Comedy of Love

Instructor: Patricia Cotter

Dates: Wednesdays, March 13, 20, 27; April 3, 10

Time: 5:30–7:30 p.m.

Theme: Fairytales

Instructor: F.T. Kola

Dates: Tuesdays, April 16, 23, 30; May 7, 14

Time: 6–8 p.m.

Theme: Comedy of Love

Instructor: Corey Rosen