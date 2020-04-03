San Francisco Opera Launches 'Opera is ON' Series of Online Content

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

San Francisco Opera has kicked off its "Opera is ON", providing content for audience members to enjoy while social distancing.

The company also has a series of programs that will appear on its social media platforms, as well as a blog.

Visit sfopera.com/blog and follow the company on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and Spotify to keep up to date on all of its online programming.

#OdestoJoy

#OdestoJoy is a project featuring resident artists and Adler Fellows to provide listeners with joy through its Instagram account. Everyday, a group of artists will share uplifting songs and those that wish to participate in some way are encouraged to do so.

Opera for the Soul

Opera for the Soul will be featured on Spotify with San Francisco Opera performers sharing their favorite operatic moments. Guests include the company's next music director Eun Sun Kim, General Director Matthew Shilvock, Director of Artistic Department Gregory Henkel, and more!





