San Francisco Opera Guild and Neiman Marcus Present Carolina Herrera Fashion Show and Luncheon Next Month

San Francisco Opera Guild and Neiman Marcus San Francisco present a luncheon and fashion show of the Carolina Herrera Pre-Fall and Fall Winter 2022 Collections on May 11, 2022, with a special appearance by Carolina Herrera Creative Director Wes Gordon.

Co-chaired by Roman Gronkowski and Lisa Zabelle of San Francisco Opera Guild, and Honorary Chair Mark Sullivan, Neiman Marcus Vice President and Market General Manager Northern California, proceeds from the fundraiser support San Francisco Opera Guild's education programs that reach over 64,000 students in more than 200 schools throughout Northern California annually.

The May 11 benefit event at Neiman Marcus San Francisco (150 Stockton Street) begins at 11 a.m. with an elegant champagne reception. At 12 p.m., guests will enjoy a spectacular runway show accompanied by a luncheon prepared by McCalls Catering and Events, with décor by J. Riccardo Benavides Event Styling.

Tickets are priced at $500/Patron (Patron level is SOLD OUT); $1,000/Benefactor; and $2,500/Grand Benefactor (Grand Benefactor level is SOLD OUT; guests at the Grand Benefactor level are also invited to an intimate cocktail reception with Wes Gordon at Villa Taverna on May 10). For tickets and more information, visit HERE or contact Teddy Reich/San Francisco Opera Guild at treich@sfopera.com or (415) 565-6433.

Event co-chairs Roman Gronkowski and Lisa Zabelle shared: "We are thrilled to welcome Wes Gordon to San Francisco and celebrate his creative artistry at the helm of Carolina Herrera New York. This event was postponed from two years ago, and as we begin to emerge from the pandemic, your local community and non-profit organizations need you more than ever. Thank you for your support. This event benefits the Opera Guild's myriad in-school education and community programs and ensures San Francisco Opera Guild can continue to fulfill its mission of giving voice to potential. We couldn't do this without you!"

Carolina Herrera is a New York-based fashion house recognized globally for creating beautifully crafted collections synonymous for being fearless and fabulous. Founded in 1981 by Carolina Herrera, the brand encompasses a profile of luxury ready-to-wear, bridal, fragrance, beauty and eyewear, as well as accessories for women, men and children. Today, the brand is available worldwide in over 15,000 points of distribution, including over 350 CH Carolina Herrera and three Carolina Herrera New York retail locations. Carolina Herrera is part of Puig, a third-generation, family-owned fashion and fragrance business based in Barcelona, Spain.

In 2018, Carolina Herrera announced her new role of Global Ambassador and appointed Wes Gordon as the Creative Director, leading design and artistic direction for the brand. Under his creative leadership, the House has reinforced its commitment to the style codes established by the founder, blending the traditions of haute couture craftsmanship with the wearability and pragmatism of American fashion. Gordon graduated in 2009 from Central St. Martins in London and interned at Oscar de la Renta and Tom Ford. He launched his eponymous label in 2009 and in 2017, he started consulting for Carolina Herrera before his appointments in 2018. He has been a member of the Parsons Board of Governors since 2018.