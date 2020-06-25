San Francisco Mime Troupe to Present Radio Play TALES OF THE RESISTANCE

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

The Venerable San Francisco Mime Troupe (SFMT) thought that the presidential election would be THE main event of 2020, but COVID-19 became an unprecedented global pandemic that change the entire world forever. For the health and safety of both their audiences and SFMT members, a decision was made to cancel their traditional Summer musical tour in the parks. However, rather than going silent, the SFMT is enthused to share their unique style of theatrical performance in a different way, producing their first ever serialized radio play, Tales of the Resistance. Stay safe, keep your mind and body active, and we look forward to being in the parks again soon!

DETAILS

A New 9 Part Series of Radio Play Podcasts (MimeCasts)

In 4 Different Genres: Noir! Sci Fi! Horror! Adventure!

Sat. July 4 thru Oct. 24, 2020 (released bi-weekly)

CHRONOLOGICAL LISTING - by Date (all shows on Sat.)

https://www.sfmt.org/talesoftheresistance

July 4, 2020 - JADE, FOR HIRE! - "The Mystery of the Missing Worker"

July 18 - NOVICE NURSE: SUSIE TERSE - "The Price of Infection"

Aug. 1 - FEAR OF THE DARK - "The Good Cop"

Aug. 15 - DIMENSION 2020! - "It Came... From R&D!"

Aug. 29 - TBA

Sept.12 - TBA

Sept. 26 - TBA

Oct. 10 - TBA

Oct. 24 - TBA

