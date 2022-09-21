Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

San Francisco Ghost Hunt featuring Christian Cagigal Returns Through Halloween

Plus a new VIP close-up magic experience—The 13—on October 29, 30, and 31 only!

Register for San Francisco News

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 21, 2022  
San Francisco Ghost Hunt featuring Christian Cagigal Returns Through Halloween

San Francisco's #1 Ghost Tour-the San Francisco Ghost Hunt-returns up close and in-person just in time for the Halloween Holiday season. This decades-old tradition combines San Francisco's rich haunted history with storytelling, insider gossip, and a magic twist. Thrill to the tales of murder, mystery, and the ghost bride of California Street, while getting a fascinating overview of the families and individuals who made San Francisco what it was-and the restless spirits they left behind.

This year there will be a new VIP component of the tour for three nights only. Get a post-tour close-up magic show and complimentary drink at the legendary (and haunted!) Majestic Hotel with your ghost host Christian Cagigal. Cagigal is not only San Francisco's favorite purveyor of local lore, he's an award winning magician who spends half his time in New York City performing at the famed McKittrick Hotel, (home of the renowned immersive theatre experience Sleep No More). This is a rare chance to see one of San Francisco's (and New York City's) best kept secrets! This VIP experience is limited to just 13 guests each evening, and only available October 29, 30, and 31 (21+). Tickets are $100 each and include the full Ghost Hunt Tour prior to the The 13 at the Majestic Hotel.

Regional Awards


More Hot Stories For You


OUR PLANET LIVE IN CONCERT 60-City U.S. Tour To Debut In 2023OUR PLANET LIVE IN CONCERT 60-City U.S. Tour To Debut In 2023
September 20, 2022

The Emmy Award-winning Netflix Original documentary series “Our Planet” has been transformed into OUR PLANET LIVE IN CONCERT, a 60-city U.S. tour launching February 13, 2023 presented by GEALive, Silverback Films and World Wildlife Fund (WWF).
Hammer Theatre Center to Present MACBETH & FRANKENSTEIN This HalloweenHammer Theatre Center to Present MACBETH & FRANKENSTEIN This Halloween
September 20, 2022

Just in time for the witching season, Hammer Theatre Center will present the renowned troupe Actors From The London Stage, performing Shakespeare’s chilling tale of power, envy, and ambition, Macbeth. Hammer Theatre Center will present on its mainstage the National Theatre Live screening of Frankenstein.
Theatre Rhinoceros and The Essential Services Project to Present SAN JUAN This WeekTheatre Rhinoceros and The Essential Services Project to Present SAN JUAN This Week
September 20, 2022

Theatre Rhinoceros and The Essential Services Project will present a live, in-person, presentation of SAN JUAN, conceived and Performed by John Fisher, on Thursday, September 22, 2022 at 8:00pm PT.
Little Village Presents a Kick-off to Hardly Strictly Bluegrass and Maurice Tani's CD Release Party For 'All In!'Little Village Presents a Kick-off to Hardly Strictly Bluegrass and Maurice Tani's CD Release Party For 'All In!'
September 20, 2022

Little Village presents a special kick-off to Hardly Strictly Bluegrass and release party for singer-songwriter Maurice Tani's new album, All In!, at Amoeba Music in San Francisco on Thursday, September 29th at 5pm! All In! is a cross-genre roux of the diversity of the Little Village label set in the framework of Tani's imaginative, romantic, and social writing.
SF Ballet Reschedules The 2023 Opening Night Gala For January 19, 2023SF Ballet Reschedules The 2023 Opening Night Gala For January 19, 2023
September 20, 2022

San Francisco Ballet has announced an update to the 2023 Opening Night Gala, which is now scheduled for Thursday, January 19, 2023, a change from the previously announced date of January 18. The 2023 Opening Night Gala will take place at the War Memorial Opera House and San Francisco City Hall and will celebrate SF Ballet's 90th Repertory Season and Artistic Director Tamara Rojo's arrival with the theme “next@90 . . . the future starts now.” 