San Francisco Ghost Hunt featuring Christian Cagigal Returns Through Halloween

San Francisco's #1 Ghost Tour-the San Francisco Ghost Hunt-returns up close and in-person just in time for the Halloween Holiday season. This decades-old tradition combines San Francisco's rich haunted history with storytelling, insider gossip, and a magic twist. Thrill to the tales of murder, mystery, and the ghost bride of California Street, while getting a fascinating overview of the families and individuals who made San Francisco what it was-and the restless spirits they left behind.

This year there will be a new VIP component of the tour for three nights only. Get a post-tour close-up magic show and complimentary drink at the legendary (and haunted!) Majestic Hotel with your ghost host Christian Cagigal. Cagigal is not only San Francisco's favorite purveyor of local lore, he's an award winning magician who spends half his time in New York City performing at the famed McKittrick Hotel, (home of the renowned immersive theatre experience Sleep No More). This is a rare chance to see one of San Francisco's (and New York City's) best kept secrets! This VIP experience is limited to just 13 guests each evening, and only available October 29, 30, and 31 (21+). Tickets are $100 each and include the full Ghost Hunt Tour prior to the The 13 at the Majestic Hotel.