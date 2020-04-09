San Francisco Gay Men's Chorus Launches SFGMC TV

Today, San Francisco Gay Men's Chorus announced the launch of SFGMC TV, a free online platform showcasing exciting performances, dynamic interviews, singer spotlights, and more. SFGMC TV will allow supporters to stay connected with the Chorus during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and beyond by offering content previously scheduled at the National LGBTQ Center for the Arts in a digital format. SFGMC TV is live now on sfgmc.org/sfgmctv.



SFGMC TV debuts with a video of "Truly Brave," dedicated to first responders and medical professionals working to fight the COVID-19 pandemic around the globe. This performance marks the first-ever virtually recorded piece in SFGMC history and features more than 150 members of the chorus.



SFGMC TV will feature four main channels: Behind the Curtain, In Concert, Out in the Community, and Inside the Chorus. Behind the Curtain is a continuation of the popular series previously held at the National LGBTQ Center for the Arts, offering interviews with notable performers and icons, including Andrew Lippa, Kristin Chenoweth, Stephen Schwartz, and Chasten Buttigieg. The online version debuts with two episodes, featuring Seelig and Verdugo in conversation with Broadway legend and Tony Award-winning actress Laura Benanti as well as Grammy, Emmy, and Tony Award-winning singer, actor, writer, and director Billy Porter. The In Concert channel will offer a wide range of performances and concert footage; Out in the Community will feature educational content such as instructional videos from Seelig and curriculum from the RHYTHM (Reaching Youth Through Music) program; and Inside the Chorus features a behind-the-scenes look into the Chorus and its members.



"SFGMC thrives on connection, both within the Chorus during our rehearsal process and with our broader community through performance," said Seelig. "We are thrilled to provide a platform to connect us all digitally for the time being and beyond. We just couldn't go another moment without putting our music and activism out there for people to enjoy!"



Adds Verdugo: "In these challenging times, we choose to create and innovate with new programming to fulfill our mission and support our community at home and around the world. We hope SFGMC TV serves as a link to the artistry and creativity of the Chorus, special guest artists, individual singers, and student outreach programs, and help sustain our audience with joy, songs, and the strength of our ever-growing community."



New content will be posted every week and shared across SFGMC's social media platforms. For additional information and ongoing updates, visit www.sfgmc.org.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You