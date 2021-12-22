San Francisco Gay Men's Chorus Cancels December 24 HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS Concert

San Francisco Gay Men's Chorus has announced the cancellation of its Home for the Holidays concert on Friday, December 24, 2021 due to breakthrough Covid-19 cases in the company.

Read their full statement here:

"San Francisco Gay Men's Chorus has maintained rigorous testing and vaccine protocols throughout the past several months. This has allowed SFGMC to safely perform their annual holiday concerts around the Bay Area throughout the month of December.

Unfortunately, breakthrough cases have been detected within the Chorus. Out of an abundance of caution for the health and safety of our members, crew, staff, and audiences, we are making the difficult decision to cancel all performances of "Home for the Holidays," scheduled to take place at the Castro Theatreon Friday, December 24.

Ticket holders are encouraged to convert their ticket into a tax-deductible donation to San Francisco Gay Men's Chorus.To either donate your ticket or to request a refund, please contact City Box Office at orders@cityboxoffice.com

SFGMC is incredibly grateful to The Terrence D. Chan Foundation for their generous support in underwriting "Home for the Holidays" in memory of Pansy Lim Chan.

We look forward to returning to the stage in the spring for thegroundbreaking world premiere of "Voices Rising."

Happy Holidays and stay safe!"