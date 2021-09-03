San Francisco Conservatory of Music Announces Fall 2021 Schedule of Live Performances

As classes resume on campus, the San Francisco Conservatory of Music (SFCM) has announced its fall 2021 concert series, which includes a combination of in-person and live-streamed events.

In November, the Conservatory will play host to its annual gala to support scholarships at the new Ute and William K. Bowes, Jr. Center for Performing Arts designed by Mark Cavagnero Associates (MCA) as a "vertical campus" where students can create, learn, and share music. In attendance will be guest artist Yo-Yo Ma, who will be part of a day-long celebration of music, education, and culture for which full details are forthcoming. Ma is represented by Opus 3 Artists, the leading artist management company with which SFCM formed a collaborative alliance in 2020.

Named in honor of a $46.4 million gift from the William K. Bowes, Jr. Foundation, the largest capital gift ever made to a music school, the Bowes Center at 200 Van Ness Avenue doubles the Conservatory's square footage and is located walking distance from its 50 Oak Street location. MCA's design integrates student housing with state-of-the-art teaching facilities and rehearsal rooms, alongside dining and three new performance halls that will be open to the public. This fall, as part of pandemic-related safety precautions, performances held at the Bowes Center will be open for in-person attendance by members of the SFCM community only and will be streamed live for broader audiences.

New this season is a series of concerts curated by acclaimed violist and faculty member Dimitri Murrath. Each "Chamber Music Tuesday" will feature an internationally renowned guest artist in collaboration with SFCM chamber music alumni, faculty, and students.

Further highlights include several performances by the SFCM Orchestra led by SFCM Music Director Edwin Outwater and guest and student conductors; a New Music Ensemble performance led by its director, Nicole Paiement; a Baroque period program by the SFCM Baroque Orchestra; a fully-staged opera production of Hansel and Gretel; and a concert by the Roots, Jazz, and American Music Big Band and Latin Ensemble. Violinist and pre-college alumna Amy Schwartz Moretti, cellist, and faculty member Bonnie Hampton and the Telegraph Quartet will also each bring a unique program to the SFCM stage.

Throughout the season, distinguished musicians from the roster of Opus 3 Artists, including pianist Shai Wosner, will join with SFCM faculty and students for new artistic partnerships and free master classes open to the public.

Some events require ticketing. Please see SFCM's performance calendar for a complete concert schedule and to register for attendance. Details and programs are subject to change.

The health and safety of the SFCM community and its guests continue to be of the highest priority. To help maintain a safe environment on campus, and in adhering to City of San Francisco guidelines, patrons are required to wear a face covering and show proof of full vaccination to attend SFCM events in person. Learn about SFCM's event health and safety policy.