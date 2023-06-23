San Francisco Ballet Board of Trustees Elects Alison Hall Mauzé as Incoming Chair

San Francisco Ballet (SF Ballet) Board of Trustees has elected Alison Hall Mauzé as the organization’s next Chair of the Board, and has appointed eight new members to the Board, who will join the volunteer leadership board that oversees the nation’s oldest professional ballet company. A member of the Board since 2012, Mauzé served on the Audit Committee beginning in 2009 and has since chaired the Development, Governance, and Nominating committees, in addition to serving on the Executive, Finance, Long Range Plan, Campaign, Education, and IDEA committees. Mauzé is also a Sustaining Member of SF Ballet Auxiliary, having been an active member from 2001 to 2014 and serving as Auxiliary President and Associate Trustee from 2009 to 2011. Mauzé and the new members of the Board’s appointments begin July 1, 2023.

Chair-Designate Mauzé said: "I am honored to be appointed to Chair of San Francisco Ballet, an organization I’m proud to have served for more than a decade. We’ve wrapped up a historic 90th anniversary year and will soon begin our first season curated by Artistic Director Tamara Rojo, a visionary leader whose programs will invigorate our exceptional company and the city of San Francisco. I look forward to building upon the legacy of the past chairs, and to ushering SF Ballet into its next decade of creativity and artistry.”

Interim Executive Director Arturo Jacobus said: “I believe Alison is the right choice to further our mission to share our joy of dance with the widest possible audience. Alison is a savvy and knowledgeable leader with broad experience across numerous sectors, including education, fundraising, and consulting. She will make a significant impact on this company’s future and now in such innovative, collaborative, and fruitful years. I am thrilled that the board has elected Alison as Chair and know her leadership, alongside that of Tamara Rojo, will continue the legacy of excellence for which SF Ballet is known.”

Mauzé will succeed Sunnie Evers and Robert G. Shaw, who have served as Co-Chairs since 2019.

Mauzé is currently in her fourth year as the Chair of the Board at Davidson College in Davidson, North Carolina and is the former Co-Chair of the Davidson College Capital Campaign (2014–2019) that raised over $500M. She is a board member of the Exploratorium in San Francisco, and she was Co-Chair of the Capital Campaign for the San Francisco-Marin Food Bank helping to raise $40M. Mauzé’s professional career began at J.P. Morgan in New York and Hong Kong in Corporate Finance and Human Resources where she served as Vice President. Mauzé’s passion for ballet was fulfilled during those years through the celebration and support of American Ballet Theatre, New York City Ballet, and Hong Kong Ballet. Since moving to California in 2000, Mauzé has served as an advisor and consultant to numerous NGOs, community organizations, and state and local non-profit organizations along with dedicating her time to San Francisco Ballet.

Alison received her B.A. from Davidson College. She and her husband, Michael, live in San Francisco and have four sons. They have been SF Ballet subscribers since 2001.

The eight new members to SF Ballet Board of Trustees represent the Bay Area’s diverse arts and business communities. The eight new members are: