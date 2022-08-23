Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

San Francisco Ballet Announces Updated NEXT@90 Festival Roster

Val Caniparoli, celebrating his 50th anniversary with San Francisco Ballet in 2023, replaces Benjamin Millepied in festival.

Aug. 23, 2022  
San Francisco Ballet today announced an updated roster of choreographers for the next@90 festival, which opens SF Ballet's 90th Repertory Season with nine world premiere commissions in January 2023.

Choreographer Val Caniparoli will replace Benjamin Millepied, who has withdrawn from the festival due to scheduling conflicts. Caniparoli joined SF Ballet in 1973 and will celebrate his 50th anniversary with the Company in 2023. In addition to dancing as Principal Character Dancer since 1985, he has created more than 20 works for SF Ballet, including Ibsen's House, which premiered during the 75th anniversary New Works Festival in 2008.

next@90, running from January 20 to February 11, marks the first festival at SF Ballet since 2018's Unbound and will include three programs of three ballets each. next@90 choreographers include Nicolas Blanc, Bridget Breiner, Val Caniparoli, Robert Garland, Yuka Oishi, Yuri Possokhov, Jamar Roberts, Danielle Rowe, and Claudia Schreier.

Season packages are on sale now and may be purchased online at sfballet.org or by calling 415-865-2000, Monday through Friday from 10 am to 4 pm Pacific. Single tickets and more details about next@90 will be released in October.





