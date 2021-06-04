STRINGS OF MY HEART- THE JUDY SONGBOOK to be Presented at Feinstein's at Hotel Carmichael

A box-office behemoth for Magic Thread Cabaret will enjoy new life at Carmel's much-anticipated, upscale entertainment destination. Actors Theatre of Indiana will present "Strings of My Heart - The Judy Songbook" featuring Katy Gentry at Feinstein's at Hotel Carmichael on Thursday, June 24.

Gentry's storytelling and writing talents allowed her to develop her own cabaret dedicated to the legend. Produced by Magic Thread Cabaret, the show enjoyed two successful runs in 2018 at The Cat in Carmel and The District Theatre in Indianapolis.

"I want to create a space for laughter, reminiscing, and reflection," said Gentry. "It's an honor to tailor the show to this exclusive audience at Feinstein's, a room as brilliant and distinctive as the iconic Judy herself." Feinstein's at Hotel Carmichael, modeled after the legendary Feinstein's/54 Below in New York, opened on May 13 at Carmel City Center.

Gentry will weave Garland's signature songs with stories and some musical surprises of her own. Joining her on stage will be a stellar trio of musicians, including master percussionist Greg Wolff, Indiana Jazz Educator of the Year Bethany Robinson, and Magic Thread Cabaret artistic director Dustin Klein, who is also the show's music director.

"I'm so proud of this show that Tom Alvarez, Katy and I developed a few years ago," said Klein. "I'm excited to be bringing it to Feinstein's, a perfect venue for the Judy Songbook. This version will include Judy's classic standards and also a few other, non-Judy songs to give Katy her own voice and tell her own story in a new way. Many of Judy's songs may even take on new meaning as we near the end of the pandemic, such as our duet, 'Happy Days Are Here Again.'"



ATI Live at Feinstein's presents: "Strings of My Heart - The Judy Songbook" featuring Katy Gentry

Thursday, June 24, 2021

Doors at 5:00 p.m, Show at 7:30 p.m.

Feinstein's Cabaret at Hotel Carmichael

1 Carmichael Square, Carmel, Indiana 46032