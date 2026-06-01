SHREK JR, DESCENDANTS & More Set for Playful People Productions' 2026-27 Season

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Playful People Productions has announced its 2026–2027 season, featuring a lineup of musicals based on well-known books and films. The San Jose nonprofit theater company will present productions for children, teens, adults, and homeschool students while continuing its focus on family and multigenerational participation.

The season begins with SHREK THE MUSICAL JR., open to performers ages 5–12 and 12–17. Auditions will be held August 3–7, 2026, with rehearsals beginning August 10. Performances are scheduled for September 25 through October 4, 2026.

A homeschool production of WINNIE THE POOH, based on the books by A.A. Milne and adapted by Playful People Artistic Director Katie D'Arcey, will follow. Auditions will take place August 24, with performances running October 30 through November 1, 2026.

The company will also present an untitled fall production currently being promoted as the "Fall Musical." Intended for adult performers, the production will hold auditions August 3–6 and perform November 7–15, 2026. Additional details have not yet been announced.

In spring 2027, Playful People will stage DISNEY'S DESCENDANTS: THE MUSICAL. Based on the Disney Channel film franchise, the production is open to performers ages 12 and older. Auditions will be held January 18–21, 2027, with performances scheduled for April 2–11, 2027.

The season concludes with Roald Dahl'S MATILDA THE MUSICAL JR., adapted from the musical by Dennis Kelly and Tim Minchin. Auditions will take place March 1–4, 2027, with performances running May 14–30, 2027. The production is open to performers ages 8–14 and will also include a Circus Chorus for children ages 4–7.

Founded in 2010 and operating as a nonprofit organization since 2017, Playful People Productions offers theater classes, camps, and productions for children and adults. The company also produces multigenerational performances that allow family members to perform together.

Ticket Information

Registration for productions will open on a rolling basis throughout the season. Additional information is available through Playful People Productions.

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