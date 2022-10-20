SHE KILLS MONSTERS Announced At Oakland University, October 27- 30

Oakland University's School of Music, Theatre and Dance will present She Kills Monsters from Thursday, Oct. 27 - Sunday, Oct. 30 in Room 100 in the Oakland Campus West Student Center.

Directed by OU Lecturer Kelli Crump, She Kills Monsters tells the story of Agnes Evans as she leaves her childhood home in Ohio following the death of her teenage sister, Tilly.

When Agnes finds Tilly's Dungeons & Dragons notebook, however, she finds herself catapulted into a journey of discovery and action-packed adventure in the imaginary world that was her sister's refuge.

"Much like Dorothy in The Wizard of Oz, Agnes is forced to face her deepest fears, ask herself questions that speak to her core foundational beliefs, and find the physical and emotional strength to unapologetically stand in her truth," Crump said.

"I am unbelievably proud of everything our students have accomplished with this production," she added. "They have let their imaginations and artistic passions provide a beautiful mosaic to tell our story with purpose, compassion, and heart. Watching out students work has reignited my own journey of artistic self-discovery, and I think audiences will be inspired by what they see."

Due to violence and language, She Kills Monsters is appropriate for ages 10+. Tickets are $15 general and $8 for students, and are available at etix.com. Audience members are welcomed and encouraged to dress up in costume for the performance.

Oakland West Campus is located at 1500 University Drive in Auburn Hills, two miles west of OU's main campus.

Due to the safety of the student actors, wearing face masks is highly recommended.

Performance Schedule:

Thursday, October 27 at 8 p.m.

Friday, October 28 at 8 p.m.

Saturday, October 29 at 8 p.m.

Sunday, October 30 at 8 p.m.