SFJAZZ to Offer $10 Tickets Through Hot Seats initiative

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SFJAZZ is launching Hot Seats, a new ticket access program offering $10 tickets to every eligible concert throughout the 2026/27 Season for students, educators, and Bay Area residents who work at nonprofit organizations. Created to make world-class live jazz more accessible to the people who help make the San Francisco Bay Area thrive, Hot Seats will provide specially priced seating in Miner Auditorium at the SFJAZZ Center throughout the season.

Beginning with concerts in September, eligible patrons can purchase Hot Seats for just $10 per ticket, with tickets for each month’s performances becoming available on the last Friday of the previous month. Tickets for September concerts will go on sale Friday, August 28. Hot Seats must be purchased in person at the SFJAZZ Center Box Office. Eligible patrons may purchase up to two tickets per day for a single performance. Patrons interested in purchasing Hot Seats for additional concerts may return on subsequent days, subject to availability.



Hot Seats are subject to availability. All tickets will be held at Will Call and may be picked up prior to the performance. A valid school ID, employee ID, or other proof of eligibility is required at the time of purchase. Concerts in the Joe Henderson Lab and at outside venues are not eligible for the program.



The program launches as SFJAZZ kicks off its expansive 2026/27 Season, featuring more than 350 concerts and a wide-ranging lineup of established masters, contemporary innovators, and rising artists. Season highlights include centennial celebrations honoring Miles Davis, John Coltrane, Antonio Carlos Jobim, and Ray Brown, alongside appearances by artists including Ron Carter, Stanley Clarke, Mavis Staples, Dianne Reeves, Branford Marsalis, Dee Dee Bridgewater, Joshua Redman, Cécile McLorin Salvant, Julian Lage, Ambrose Akinmusire, and many more.



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