SFGMC Presents Annual Benefit CRESCENDO VOICES RISING

Today, San Francisco Gay Men's Chorus (SFGMC) Artistic Director Dr. Timothy Seelig and Executive Director Chris Verdugo announced CrescendoVoices Rising, SFGMC's annual benefit honoring extraordinary individuals who tirelessly champion and promote LGBTQ+ equality. Presented by The Ariadne Getty Foundation, the virtual event will take place on Thursday, April 22 at 6 p.m. PDT. Funds raised at this year's gala will help sustain SFGMC and support its youth outreach programs.



Legendary Peabody, Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony ('PEGOT') Award winner Rita Moreno will be honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award; Grammy Award-winning multiplatinum singer LeAnn Rimes will be honored with the Ally Award; and Emmy Award-winning Artistic Director of The Oakland Interfaith Gospel Choir Terrance Kelly will be honored with the Inspiration Award. The evening will feature special performances and presentations by San Francisco Mayor London Breed, Glide Memorial Church Minister of Celebration Marvin K. White, San Francisco Gay Men's Chorus, and SFGMC's vocal ensemble The Homophonics. LeAnn Rimes-joined by San Francisco Gay Men's Chorus-will share a surprise rendition of a new song from her forthcoming album, God's Work.



Crescendo Voices Rising will also include a virtual auction, featuring once-in-a-lifetime experiences, wine tastings, trips, travel packages, gym/fitness packages, and more. To register to bid, visit http://www.sfgmc.org/crescendo.



Tickets for Crescendo Voices Rising range in price from $25 (single ticket) to $60 (family/household ticket). A limited number of VIP tickets ($250) include a ticket to Crescendo Voices Rising plus a multicourse dinner with wine from Canela Bistro & Wine Bar delivered to your home (San Francisco addresses only). In the spirit of equity and accessibility for all, patrons who are unable to afford the ticket price can use code "Community Comp" upon checkout for a complimentary ticket. For those who have the means to pay more than the ticket price, SFGMC humbly asks for donations to their Fund the Future effort to keep the Chorus's voice vibrant and strong. To purchase tickets, visit http://www.sfgmc.org/crescendo.



"It has been amazing to watch Crescendo grow from its rather humble beginnings 15 years ago," says Seelig. "The first annual fundraiser was the dream of former chairman of the Board of Directors, Paul Olsen. Each year, the support of the community has simply overwhelmed us as the event has turned into not only a gala affair, but one with global reach. The evening will be filled with music, including a world premiere virtual chorus as one of the highlights."



"This year's honorees embody the essence of art and activism and continue to inspire and uplift us through their music and advocacy," adds Verdugo. "We are honored to celebrate their excellence, while also continuing our mission of amplifying the voices of those who have struggled too long to be heard."



Crescendo Voices Rising sponsors and media partners include Presenting Sponsor The Ariadne Getty Foundation, Ruby Sponsors Chansell Capital Properties LLC, Mikkel Svane, and Zendesk; Platinum Sponsor Joe Czuberki; Silver Sponsor Janet Cluff; and Media Partner San Francisco Bay Times.



Sponsorship opportunities for Crescendo Voices Rising are available starting at $3,500. For more information, contact Ari Lipsky at ari.lipsky@sfgmc.org.



Co-chaired by Denise Geschke, Robert Moon, and Tom Paulino, the Crescendo Voices Rising committee includes Cammy Blackstone, Bryan Blair, Meghan Cast, Eric Chau, Luis Cuadra, Glenn DeSandre, Chelle Jacques, Monica MacMillan, Chris Padula, Tim Pavek, Keith Pepper, Sarah Reed, Paul Saccone, Deb Stallings, Bill Vastardis, and Ahmed Zaeem.