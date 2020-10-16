SF/Arts and Digital Agency Propane Create Dynamic New Website to Showcase Arts Community

The new design of the website is fully online as of October 21, 2020.

The Arts in San Francisco get a big boost this October when the new website from SF/Arts.org debuts. While The New York Times has been a conduit for the print version of SF/Arts Monthly for almost three decades now, the companion website was less utilized. Under the direction of Publisher Geraldine O'Brien-who took over the reins in 2019- the revamped website is every bit as dynamic as the San Francisco arts community.



"The plan all along was to refurbish the digital platforms, but Covid-19 made it even more imperative than ever. We suddenly found ourselves living in a semi-dystopian future, and I knew I wanted to be able to hit the ground running as we segued into 2021. I was so impressed with the previous work of Propane Agency and fortunately they understood the importance of the arts to San Francisco and were willing to partner with us to create this dynamic new website.



Propane-owned and run by the Mission-based co-founders Neil Chaudhari and Lilu Odedra since moving to the City in 2005-has been in the business of using their digital marketing skills for clients in gaming, healthcare, automotive and culture were looking to connect with an SF-based arts organization wanting to increase its reach.



"It's no secret that arts organizations have to do a lot with a little," says Chaudhari. "Propane's approach not only addressed the target audiences SF /Arts was looking to connect with, but also put a heavy focus on how the employees and event partners would manage content between each other. While some business, unfortunately, had to close down because of COVID-19, others have used it as an opportunity to reset. The flag of San Francisco includes an image of a Phoenix rising from the ashes. And in that vein SF/Arts has used this pandemic to better serve local artists, ventures, and travelers alike and Propane is very proud to have been part of that process.



According to Propane, from a geek-oriented perspective the true secret to great customer experience is to allow for effortless management of data so it can impact the customer experience. "We've all been customers of one sort or another, so we all know it when we see it, which is why we immediately thought of Contentful as the CMS of choice."



For more information go to SFArts.org.

