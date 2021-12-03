SF SKETCHFEST Announces Additions To Comedy Festival, January 7-23

SF Sketchfest announces additions to the 20th Anniversary comedy festival taking place January 7-23 in venues across San Francisco.

The highly anticipated multi-day festival brings major comedy stars of the stage and screen plus the best up-and-coming comedians for non-stop entertainment including sketch, stand-up, alternative comedy, music, improv, films, tributes, all-star reunions, live podcasts, and panel discussions.

In addition to the outstanding comedy acts previously announced, SF Sketchfest has added new shows including Avatar: Braving The Elements with Janet Varney and Dante Basco and more, and Weed + Grub Live! with Mike Glazer and Mary Jane Gibson.

The festival also added performers Lake Bell and Michaela Watkins to the "Role Models" live read with David Cross, Ken Marino, Adam Scott, Bobb'e J. Thompson, David Wain, Matt Walsh and more, Ken Jennings joins Let's Make A Poop with Triumph the Insult Comic Dog, "Weird Al" Yankovic and more, and Mary Lynn Rajskub joins Wheels Off with Rhettt Miller and the already stellar casts of Selected Shorts and Will You Accept This Rose with Ardyn Marin.

View the full SF Sketchfest lineup at https://sfsketchfest.com/2022-lineup/.