SF Pride Announces Additional Entertainment And Special Guests For PRIDE 50

Today, the Board of Directors of San Francisco Pride announced additional entertainment and special guests participating in the official Pride 50 online celebration taking place Saturday, June 27 and Sunday, June 28, 2020.

To celebrate the milestone anniversary, San Francisco legendary drag icons Heklina, Honey Mahogany, Landa Lakes, Madd Dogg 20/20, Peaches Christ, and Sister Roma will come together for Decades of Drag, a conversation where they reflect on decades of activism, struggles, and victories. Joining the previously announced artists, the tribute to LGBTQ+ luminaries and queer solidarity includes performances by Madame Gandhi, VINCINT, Elena Rose, Krystle Warren, La Doña, and LadyRyan, presented by SF Queer Nightlife.



The weekend program also features a spotlight on Openhouse and the living legacy of Black queer and transgender activism; National Center for Lesbian Rights Exeutive Director Imani Rupert-Gordon discussing Black Lives Justice; and a deep dive into the history of the LGBTQ+ community in music with Kim Petras. Additional special appearances include Bay Area American Indian TwoSpirits, body positive warrior Harnaam Kaur, Alphabet Rockers, Cheer SF (celebrating forty years!), a conversation on the intersection of Black and gay issues between Dear White People creator Justin Simien and cast member Griffin Matthews, and best-of performances from San Francisco's oldest queer bar The Stud.



Previously announced entertainment includes hosts Honey Mahogany, Per Sia, Sister Roma, and Yves Saint Croissant, as well as New Orleans-born Queen of Bounce, Big Freedia as the Saturday headliner. Rounding out the program are Australian singer-songwriter Betty Who, singer and American Idol finalist David Hernandez, a DJ set by rising pop star Dorian Electra, teenage hip-hop sensation Kidd Kenn, and Uberlândia-born Brazilian transgender artist Urias. Bright Light Bright Light, Drake Jensen, Fab the Duo, and MuMu are scheduled to make cameo appearances.



More than 13 hours of programming will stream through SFPride.org as the nation's largest gathering of the LGBTQ+ community and allies goes online for the first time in its history. Further programming will include speeches from LGBTQ+ elected officials and thought leaders, highlights of the accomplishments of Pride's 2020 Community Grand Marshals and Honorees, conversations, reflections on 50 years of the Pride movement, and more.



San Francisco Pride will host a concurrent stream at sfpride.org, featuring some of the Community-programmed stages that celebrate the diversity of LGBTQ+ culture in San Francisco and beyond. The Soul of Pride stage will feature, among other stellar acts, D'Wayne Patrice Wiggins, founding member of 1990s soul/R&B group Tony! Toni! Toné!, and Yo-Yo, the outspoken hip-hop artist, actress, and entrepreneur. The Women's Stage is showcasing a selection of the Bay Area's best, such as dance-club DJ, radio mixtress, and club promoter Page Hodel, as well as Christie James, Olga T, Alex D, and Rockaway. Rounding out the Community Stages is the Don Julio Latin Stage, presented by Club Papi, Gay Club TV, and Media Concepts PR - with featured performances by the legendary Ana Barbara, Amara La Negra, Los Horoscopos De Durango, and more.



For decades, San Francisco Pride's Parade and two-day Celebration have brought hundreds of thousands of LGBTQ+ revelers and allies to Downtown San Francisco. As 2020 is a historic 50th anniversary, upward of a million people were expected to attend. Since the COVID-19 pandemic has brought these festivities online, an even larger global audience can now experience the celebrations from the world leader in the Pride movement from the safety and comfort of their own homes.



San Francisco Pride will also take part in Global Pride - a 24-hour, live-streamed festival uniting hundreds of Pride organizations from around the world - on Saturday, June 27. Led by Interpride, a collection of Pride organizers around the world, Global Pride will be an opportunity for the more than 350 Prides from around the world that have been cancelled or otherwise affected by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, allowing them to share individual messages of support and solidarity.



San Francisco Pride is always a citywide effort, featuring events from supporting organizations and promoters, and this year is no different. SF Pride is glad to help bring awareness to events which are supporting Pride 50, such as Frameline44 Pride Showcase (Thursday-Sunday, June 25-28), the Trans March 2020 (Friday, June 26), Gary Virginia and Donna Sachet's Pride Brunch 2020 (Saturday, June 27), and Illuminate the Pink Triangle (Saturday, June 27).



San Francisco Pride's 2020 Online Celebration. Saturday, June 27, 1-9 p.m. and Sunday, June 28, 2-7 p.m. Available online at sfpride.org.

A full suite of live and pre-recorded musical performances, greetings from elected officials, and reflections on 50 years of Pride. These 13 hours of programming over two days represent the core of Pride Weekend.



Related Articles Shows View More San Francisco Stories

More Hot Stories For You