SF INTERNATIONAL HIP HOP DANCEFEST to Return to Palace of Fine Arts

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Micaya will present the 28th Annual San Francisco International Hip Hop DanceFest, November 14 and 15 at the Palace of Fine Arts in San Francisco. The SFIHHDF is an iconic event featuring a highly curated selection of performances by prestigious dance companies from around the world.

This year's global convergence of hip hop dance artistry features dance companies from Tokyo, Montreal, Mexico City, Detroit, Los Angeles, and the Bay Area. The program promises high energy, athletic dance works drawing from a variety of hip hop styles, including jit, waacking, b-boying, breakdancing and others. Tickets go on sale August 19. Performances are on Saturday, November 14 at 7pm and two shows on Sunday, November 15 at Noon and 5pm.

“This year, we had over 130 applications of truly excellent work. It was difficult to choose, but I'm so inspired by the eight vibrant companies performing this year,” says Artistic Director and Founder Micaya. “This year is all about energy and athleticism. These artists are at the top of their game, pushing into some exciting physicality while also celebrating music, community and innovation.”

Special Events

Freestyle Dance Contest, Saturday, November 14, post 7pm performance. Included in the ticket is a freestyle dance contest, SoulTrain style, onstage after the show. Any audience member is welcome to enter. Hosted by Fae Salfiti. Prizes for first place ($200), second place ($150), third place ($100) and fourth place, ($50).

Kids Freestyle Onstage Session, Sunday, November 15, post 12 noon performance. Included in the ticket is an all-kids freestyle session onstage after the show.

SFIHHDF Afterparty, Sunday November 15, post 5pm performance. Included in the ticket is the SFIHHDF Afterparty in the lobby immediately after the show. Party includes light bites, beverages, awards ceremony, DJ, a performance and the opportunity to meet SFIHHDF performers.



Photo Credit: for attached image

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