SESAME STREET LIVE! SAY HELLO Comes to San Francisco in 2024

Performances are on June 7 & 8, 2024.

By: Nov. 15, 2023

SESAME STREET LIVE! SAY HELLO Comes to San Francisco in 2024

A new live show, Sesame Street Live! Say Hello comes to San Francisco next year! The live show will bring the beloved characters from the iconic Sesame Street to life in a brand-new interactive production that will tour the U.S. and Canada beginning April 2024, with a stop at San Francisco's Curran Theater (445 Curran St.) on June 7 & 8, 2024.   

Tickets (starting at $40.50) for the Sesame Street Live! Say Hello will go on sale Friday, November 17 at 10 a.m. at www.broadwaysf.com.

Elmo, Abby Cadabby, Cookie Monster, and their friends from Sesame Street are coming to your neighborhood to say hello! At  Sesame Street Live! Say Hello, you can sing and dance with your favorite furry friends while enjoying fun surprises along the way. So put on your dancing shoes and make your way to where the air is sweet for this all-new celebration on Sesame Street!
 
“We are overjoyed and honored to be collaborating with Sesame Workshop to bring a brand-new tour of Sesame Street Live to stages across the U.S. and Canada,” said Round Room Live Founder and Co-President Stephen Shaw. “Round Room Live has a long history of exciting, innovative, and engaging productions, and we're thrilled to combine our dedication to premium, unforgettable entertainment with the beloved characters of Sesame Street in an interactive musical adventure that will create memorable experiences for families of all ages.”
 
“For over 50 years, Sesame Workshop has worked at the intersection of education, media, and research, creating joyful experiences that enrich minds and expand hearts,” said Whit Higgins, Sesame Workshop Executive Vice President, Head of Global Enterprises. “Round Room Live has a history of working with new and iconic properties to create engaging and thrilling live events. We can't wait for families and friends to enjoy this brand-new Sesame Street show filled with song, dance, and a few fun and furry surprises.”
 
Fans can visit SesameStreetLive.com now for tour dates and ticket information, and follow Sesame Street Live social media for exclusive tour content.

 




