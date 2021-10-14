SEASCAPE By Edward Albee To Be Presented By Growing Stages This Month

"This Show was never meant to be."- John Szabo. Regardless John, Growing Stages and Executive Producer Robert Neapolitan will present SEASCAPE, a Radio performance by Edward Albee. October 16 and 17 around 3pm along the dunes of Mirada Surf Beach located at, Mirada Rd & Magellan Ave, Half Moon Bay, CA 94019.

"Unfortunately it was not able to manifest within my parameters" -Tanika Baptiste

In lieu of this, this performance will be a radio show performance.

Ranger Rob: On a deserted stretch of beach, a middle-aged couple was relaxing after a picnic lunch and conversing idly about home, family, and their life together. She was sketching; he was napping. Then, suddenly, they were approached by two sea creatures from the depths of the ocean, with whom they engaged in a fascinating dialogue with. The emotional and intellectual reverberations of this bizarre conversation still lingers in their hearts and the minds long after the days events.

SEASCAPE by Edward Albee Radio performance: Oct 16 and 17 at Mirada Surf Beach, Mirada Rd & Magellan Ave, Half Moon Bay, CA 94019.

Subject matter may not be suitable for children under 13.*