SCHOOLTOWN FUNK Plays the 2019 San Francisco Fringe Festival

San Francisco playwright and teacher, Jessica Martinez will present Schooltown Funk, a play about a day-in-the-life of four public school teachers as part of the 28th annual San Francisco Fringe Festival, September 5 through 14, 2019. Schooltown Funk will be presented September 5 at 7pm, September 7 at 3:30pm, September 11 at 7pm, and September 13 at 8:30pm in the Exit Studio.

Schooltown Funk is a satire that follows four teachers who try to make it through the day and perform for their school's fundraiser as more and more obstacles get thrown at them. Sketch comedy, music, social commentary, and general fun-this play will have you laughing the whole way through!

Now celebrating its 28th season, the San Francisco Fringe Festival is produced by EXIT Theatre and is the oldest grassroots theatre festival in the Bay Area, and the second-oldest Fringe Festival in the US. All productions will be performed in EXIT Theatreplex-at 156 Eddy Street-from September 5-14, 2019.





