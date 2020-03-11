SBMT Presents Rodgers And Hammerstein's SOUTH PACIFIC

South Bay Musical Theatre (SBMT) has announced the full cast and creative team for the final production of the Company's 2019-2020 season, Rodgers and Hammerstein's Tony Award® and Pulitzer Prize-winning masterpiece SOUTH PACIFIC.

Described by The New York Times as "exuberant and infectious" and by Newsday as "heartfelt and spectacular," the original 1949 Broadway production of SOUTH PACIFIC won 10 Tony Awards® including "Best Musical" as well as the Pulitzer Prize and numerous other accolades. The 2008 Broadway revival was a smash hit and enjoyed critical and audience acclaim, winning seven Tony Awards®. SOUTH PACIFIC features music by Richard Rodgers, lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II and a book by Hammerstein and Joshua Logan. It was adapted from James Michener's Pulitzer Prize-winning novel Tales of the South Pacific.



SBMT's production of SOUTH PACIFIC will be directed and choreographed by Lee Ann Payne, with music direction by Catherine Snider. SOUTH PACIFIC will perform from May 16 - June 6, 2020 at Saratoga Civic Theatre (13777 Fruitvale Ave, Saratoga, CA 95070), with a press opening on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at 8:00 p.m. First-nighters are invited to stay for a champagne toast following the opening night performance. A post-show talk-back with the director and cast will take place on the first Friday, May 22. Evening shows start at 8 p.m. while matinees (Sundays and the closing Saturday) start at 2:30 p.m. Adult tickets are $29 - $39. There are $2 discounts for seniors 65 years or older, and $20 tickets for students and children. Tickets may be purchased online at www.SouthBayMT.com or by calling (408) 266-4734.

"We are thrilled to bring SOUTH PACIFIC to our stage," says SBMT Executive Director Sara K. Dean. "SOUTH PACIFIC made waves in 1949 with its themes of ingrained racism, examined in songs like 'You've Got to be Carefully Taught.' We hope our audiences will be swept away by this classic Rodgers & Hammerstein musical, and take a moment to examine their own beliefs."

Against the dramatic background of an idyllic island in the South Pacific during WWII, Rodgers and Hammerstein intertwine the themes of romance, duty, and prejudice to create a multi-cultural love story that is hilarious, heartbreaking, and thought-provoking. This Broadway classic brims with familiar songs including "Bali Ha'i," "I'm Gonna Wash That Man Right Outa My Hair," "Some Enchanted Evening," "There Is Nothing Like a Dame," "Happy Talk," "Younger Than Springtime" and "I'm in Love with a Wonderful Guy" and more. SOUTH PACIFIC was the most-requested show in SBMT's 2017 patron survey.



The principal cast of SOUTH PACIFIC includes Melissa Momboisse as "Ensign Nellie Forbush," Stephane Alwyn as "Emile de Becque," James M. Jones as "Lt. Joseph Cable," Eiko Yamamoto as "Bloody Mary," Aaron Hurley as "Luther Billis," Melody Chen as "Liat," Edmond Kwong as "Henri/Ensemble," Gianna Morales as "Ngana," Nicolas Maggio and Kalana Sarich as "Jerome" (double cast), Stephen Sammonds as "Capt. George Brackett" and Linda Hume as "Cmdr. William Harbison." The Ensemble of SOUTH PACIFIC also includes Kyle Arrouzet, Samantha Ayoob, Joseph Cloward, Colleen Doermann, Lindsey Duran, Luis Ferdinand, Doug Greer, Kristin Hall, Emily Maupin, Sarah Rosenberg, Maxwell Sherman and Peter T. Woolhouse.

In addition to Ms. Payne and Ms. Snider, the creative team for SOUTH PACIFIC includes Kevin Brownstein (Assistant Musical Director), Y. Sharon Peng (Costume Designer), Melissa Jones (Hair and Makeup Designer), Richard Cartwright (Master Carpenter), Patricia Bilello (Props Designer), Heather Kenyon (Set Designer), Chris Beer (Sound Designer), Giada Conte (Scenic Painter), Carla McCreight (Stage Manager), Anastasia Helfinstein (Assistant Stage Manager) and Patti Reed (Associate Production Manager).

Plans are already underway for SBMT's 2020-2021 season, featuring a trio of shows by "The Titans of Broadway: Lloyd Webber, Sondheim, Rodgers, and Hammerstein." For details, watch the company website, www.SouthBayMT.com.





