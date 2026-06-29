SAN FRANCISCO HISTORIUM SPOTLIGHT to Transform Pier 35 Into Gold Rush-Era City

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Tickets are now on sale for the San Francisco Historium Spotlight, the newest theatrical experience from Red Barn Productions, creators of The Great Dickens Christmas Fair.

A look back to the origins of the City by the Bay, the event will be presented at the Port of San Francisco's Pier 35, in partnership with the San Francisco Historical Society. Gold Rush San Francisco will come roaring to life in a one-weekend-only event packed to the gills with eye-catching sets, raucous entertainment, gourmet food and beverages, and artisan wares. The San Francisco Historium Spotlight arrives just in time to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the founding of the Presidio of San Francisco, as well as the signing of the Declaration of Independence. Daily admission tickets are on sale now for August 22-23, 2026, at Pier 35, 1454 The Embarcadero, San Francisco. Early bird pricing (through June 30) is $30/adults, $15/children (ages 5-12), with free admission for children under 5 (all fees included). Beginning July 1, tickets are $40/adults, $15/children (ages 5-12), and free admission for children under 5 (all fees included). For information and tickets, the public may visit sanfranciscohistorium.com.

Said Red Barn Productions General Manager and San Francisco Historium Spotlight Producer Drew Patterson, “While grand in scale, this is the first iteration of what we plan to grow into an even larger event, becoming another spectacular long-running annual tradition. We are privileged to produce immersive theatrical events in the Bay Area and honored to steward San Francisco's history with our collaborators at the San Francisco Historical Society.” He adds, “This first version of the San Francisco Historium will employ more than 150 artists and craftspeople, keeping these creators rooted in the Bay and extending a theatrical season that sustains them. We hope our audiences will welcome this chance to support working artists, while we build a new living tradition for this city. We'll look forward to seeing everyone in 1849!”

The San Francisco Historium Spotlight will include interactive and immersive areas highlighting the Gold Rush-era neighborhoods and maritime history of the Golden Gate City, surrounding visitors in the sights, sounds, and stories of the city and state's most formative years. Upon entry, attendees will be greeted in Portsmouth Square bustling with “Eureka!” energy and Gold Rush fever. Following the fabled “Forty-Niners” who traversed the Sierra Nevada foothills, keen explorers can pan for gold, interact with hopeful prospectors, and peruse coveted wares and supplies in the city's gold mining and market center. As event-goers progress through the meticulously recreated settings, they can enjoy a pint of local brew or specialty cocktail, while engaging with the entertainment of the era on various stages as music pours from lively saloons and pubs. Stepping outside onto the docks of old San Francisco, guests can take in the spectacular San Francisco Bay as they set sail through the city's maritime history by climbing aboard the faithfully recreated tall ship Matthew Turner, offering an opportunity to relive the city's burgeoning growth as a port hub for trade, art, and travel.

Throughout the Historium, visitors will find a packed slate of entertainment including high-kicking saloon shows, magicians and street performers, sea shanties, hustling hucksters, and busking musicians. Throughout the fair, period-specific shops are stocked with fine clothing, handmade crafts, and culinary delicacies, with cafes offering delectable local fare such as fish and chips, oysters, original sourdough, and other comestibles of the era, to be washed down with delicious local ales, whiskeys, and other potent potables.

Since 1970, Red Barn Productions' The Great Dickens Christmas Fair has presented the Bay Area's favorite annual Christmas celebration. A must-see tradition, the fair brings tens of thousands of yearly visitors to the Cow Palace in Daly City to enjoy the magic, mirth, and merriment of a Christmas in Victorian London. Covering more than 140,000 square feet of theatrically lit, fully decorated indoor space, The Great Dickens Christmas Fair is a fully immersive tradition offering visitors an authentic living history experience that includes gourmet food and drink, world-class entertainment, games and activities, and artisanal vendors for five weekends leading up to Christmas Day.

The San Francisco Historium will be a culturally responsive event. Red Barn Productions has made a deliberate and joyful choice to imagine San Francisco history as a world where all people are seen, centered, and belong. In conversation with Chinese Historical Society of America, San Francisco Latino Historical Society, and The Museum of the African Diaspora for sensitivity consultation, San Francisco Historium will honor the vibrant diversity of San Francisco and be rooted in inclusion, where the richness of every culture is celebrated. As this new tradition evolves, Red Barn looks forward to including representation of more of San Francisco's vibrant and diverse communities. Red Barn Productions practices inclusive casting and welcomes performers from all races, ethnicities, gender identities, and abilities, to audition for any role.

ABOUT RED BARN PRODUCTIONS

Red Barn Productions is a pioneer in environmental theatre and the innovator of Theatrical Living History, a performance technique developed by founders Ron and Phyllis Patterson in 1961, first realized with the original Renaissance Faire concept in America in 1963. Through decades of highly participatory, historically themed events, the company creates immersive experiences where the lines between artist and audience, past and present, dissolve into something surprising, delightful, and often transformative. Named after the Red Barn Theatre at the Blackpoint Forest Renaissance Pleasure Faire site in Novato, California, Red Barn Productions produces The Great Dickens Christmas Fair, the Marin Irish Festival, and a legacy of landmark commissions including work for the Walt Disney Special Events Group, the California State Railroad Museum Foundation's Railfair, and Union Pacific Railroad's 150th Anniversary Celebration.

ABOUT SAN FRANCISCO HISTORICAL SOCIETY

The San Francisco Historical Society (SFHS) is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization dedicated to the preservation of San Francisco, California's history, arts, and culture through community engagement, youth programming, regular publications, and special events. The Museum of San Francisco, the SFHS' permanent home on 608 Commercial Street, is located on the site of the first Branch Mint in the West. Founded in 1988 by local historian Charles Fracchia, the SFHS has worked alongside city administration to capture the city's unique identity for nearly 40 years.

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