Review: WRECKAGE - A MUSICAL TRAGICOMEDY at San Francisco Mime Troupe

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Could it possibly be that events have finally confirmed just what the San Francisco Mime Troupe has been howling at the wind for 67 years! The troupe whose shows have been called whacko, conspiratorial, commie and alarmist now find themselves leading the pack when it comes to shining a bright light on social injustice. Wreckage is a tongue-in-cheek satire that hits a bullseye on pray for pay evangelism, the dangers of AI in the wrong hands, and the disillusionment of a patriotic immigrant when he realizes he’s being used to destroy the liberty he came here for.

With musical direction by Daniel Savio and Will Durkee, four actors (veteran SF Mime Troupe collective members: Michael Gene Sullivan (Security, Nestor, Bobby, Paul); Jed Parsario (Gideon, Businessman, Bertrand, Karl, Lance); Keiko Shimosato Carreiro (Stage Manager, Mari, Jeribeth); Chloris Li (Felicity, Businesswoman, Fredericka, Claudine, Sergeant Nicola, Mari’s Mother) present the good and the very bad with little nuance or subtlety. The divisions couldn’t be more stark- and the alarm presented here is now ominously palpable, and very real.

Keiko Shimosato Carreiro.

This new show premieres amongst the backdrop of new ICE murders, a nebulous Iran war, the savaging of voting rights and a bold kleptocracy that had no limits is preaching to a growing audience that is not just a usual choir. The Tony-Award winning SFMT recently received The Prize of Hope 2026 from Åsen Theatre in Denmark for a body of theatrical work created over years in the San Francisco Bay Area, and Michael Gene Sullivan received the Charles Dean Award for Outstanding achievement in acting and dedication to Bay Area Theatre – deserved recognition for their bold and critical role as harbingers of the truth.

Wreckage runs July 3 – Sept. 7, 2026.

All shows are FREE and open to the public unless otherwise listed. Paid Ticketed performance: Z Space’s Steindler Stage: Wed., Aug. 19, 2026 – 7:00 pm (Indoors).

Three (3) shows will require RSVPs:

Davis HS, Richard Brunelle Performance Hall, Wed. July 22, 2026 – 7:00 pm (Indoors) FREE – donations accepted;

Ukiah High School, Cafetorium, Thurs. July 30, 2026 - 7:00 pm, (Indoors) FREE – donations accepted.

SF Mime Troupe Studio Space, Sat., Aug 8 – 2:00 pm, & Sun., Aug 9 – 2:00 pm (Backyard) FREE – donations accepted



For a complete schedule and more information, visit sfmt.org or call 415-285-1717.



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