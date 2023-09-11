Review: WOLF PLAY at Shotgun Players

Now through October 1st.

By: Sep. 11, 2023

POPULAR

Judy McLane Joins COMPANY Tour as Joanne; Full Cast Announced Photo 1 Judy McLane Joins COMPANY Tour as Joanne; Full Cast Announced
Full Cast Revealed For the GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY North American Tour Photo 2 Full Cast Revealed For the GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY Tour
Photos: First Look At HIPPEST TRIP – THE SOUL TRAIN MUSICAL At American Conservatory T Photo 3 Photos: First Look At HIPPEST TRIP – THE SOUL TRAIN MUSICAL At American Conservatory Theater
Review: HIPPEST TRIP - THE SOUL TRAIN MUSICAL at A.C.T. Toni Rembe Theatre Photo 4 Review: HIPPEST TRIP - THE SOUL TRAIN MUSICAL at A.C.T. Toni Rembe Theatre

Review: WOLF PLAY at Shotgun Players

I love, love, love this production! It hits the trifecta of theatre – great writing, impeccable staging and courageous, authentic acting. Add in puppetry, boxing sequences, and wonderful set design and you’ve got a powerhouse that delivers a cogent, timely message about family structure, fractured humans and gay rights in a unique, totally absorbing structure.

Review: WOLF PLAY at Shotgun Players
Robin (Laura Domingo) and brother Ryan (Caleb Cabrera) disagree on her adoption.

The Wolf here is six-year-old boy sold by his overwhelmed father on the internet. Portrayed both by a puppet (created by Fred C. Riley, a renowned local puppet maker) and the actor manipulating it (Mikee Loria), the boy has issues and a broken psyche. Believing he’s a wolf, he is constantly educating us on the habits of a lone wolf. Loria  is fantastic as Jeenu, morphing himself and the puppet into one being. Nimble, emotionally flexible, and charming, Loria endears himself to the audience as we grow to admire his wolf-like traits so necessary to his survival.

Review: WOLF PLAY at Shotgun Players
Ryan (Caleb Cabrera) trains Ash  for her prize bout (Gabby Momah)

The boy’s father adoptive father Peter (Sam Bertken) delivers the child to a couple, Robin (Laura Domingo), a video game designer and Ash, a (Gabby Momah) pro boxer. Robin’s brother Ryan (Caleb Cabrera) is taken as the new father, but when Ash enters, Peter is horrified to see she’s a black transwoman. This will setup a battle for the child, one that many gay couples encounter. And there’s many more dynamics at play in Hansol Jung’s brilliant allegory.

Review: WOLF PLAY at Shotgun Players
Geenu, the Wolf boy (puppet designed by Fred C Riley III and  actor Mikee Loria)

Robin is having issues with her mother who refuses to accept Ash and now opposes the new child. Ash is concentrating on an important professional bout and can’t be distracted with the kid either. Ryan manages and trains Ash, so his priority is the fight. Only Robin throws herself into the role of new mother. Their interactions with Jeenu all differ and his acting out is causing problems.

We learn a lot about wolves from Jeenu’s fourth wall tidbits, and slowly Jeenu warms to his new ‘pack’, bonding closely with Ash and territorially protecting against Ryan. Peter, separated from his wife and newborn, now wants Jeenu back. And who should get him? A father who sold him on the web or a loving gay couple? There’s battles going on all through Wolf Play as Jung explores major themes of isolation, acceptance, and the redefinition of family.

Review: WOLF PLAY at Shotgun Players
Harried father Peter (Sam Bertken)drops off Geenu to Robin and Ash.

The ensemble acting here is superb and authentic, pulling us into these characters whether sympathetic of repugnant. The boxing sequences, with fight direction by Dave Maier and boxing consultant by Emmanuel Blackwell, are well-done. Scenic design by Celeste Martore, props by Vincent Chau, lighting by Stephanie Johnson, and sound by James Ard are top-notch.

All of these excellent components are synthesized and composed by director Elizabeth Carter, who as a gay mother herself clearly identifies with the material. The staging is wild and imaginative including scenes in the kitchen that involves three different realities happening at once. All combined, Wolf Play is compelling theatre, extremely contemporary yet universal in appeal.

Wolf Play continues at Shotgun Players. For reservations and tickets: Click Here.

Photo Credit: Ben Krantz




RELATED STORIES - San Francisco / Bay Area

1
Thomas Adès Withdraws From February 2024 SF Symphony and SoundBox Performances Photo
Thomas Adès Withdraws From February 2024 SF Symphony and SoundBox Performances

Due to a scheduling conflict, Thomas Adès has withdrawn from his February 2024 performances with the San Francisco Symphony.

2
Tickets For Disneys THE LION KING at Orpheum Theatre Now On Sale Photo
Tickets For Disney's THE LION KING at Orpheum Theatre Now On Sale

Disney Theatrical Productions and BroadwaySF, part of the Ambassador Theatre Group, have announced that tickets for the long-awaited return engagement of Disney's The Lion King are now on sale to the public. San Francisco's most eagerly awaited return will once again leap onto the Orpheum Theatre stage. Check out performance and ticket information here!

3
Hollywood Fringe Pick THE ALLURE OF THUG LIFE Comes To The Marsh Berkeley Next Month Photo
Hollywood Fringe Pick THE ALLURE OF THUG LIFE Comes To The Marsh Berkeley Next Month

The 2023 Hollywood Fringe Festival favorite The Allure of Thug Life written and performed by actress/writer/comedian/rapper Mélia Mills, created with developmental support by David Ford, will come to The Marsh Berkeley in October. Get all of the event information, ticket details, and more here!

4
TheatreWorks Silicon Valley Seeking Dog Actor to be Featured in MRS. CHRISTIE Photo
TheatreWorks Silicon Valley Seeking Dog Actor to be Featured in MRS. CHRISTIE

TheatreWorks Silicon Valley is calling all canines for an extra-special casting opportunity as the Tony recipient theatre company seeks a furry friend to appear onstage in its upcoming West Coast Premiere of Heidi Armbruster’s Mrs. Christie.

From This Author - Steve Murray

Steve Murray is a writer for Cabaret Scenes magazine, contributor to ForAllEvents and now BroadwayWorld. He started writing rock reviews for his college newspaper in the 1970’s, produced a varie... (read more about this author)

Review: PIAF! THE SHOW at Herbst TheatreReview: PIAF! THE SHOW at Herbst Theatre
Review: HIPPEST TRIP - THE SOUL TRAIN MUSICAL at A.C.T. Toni Rembe TheatreReview: HIPPEST TRIP - THE SOUL TRAIN MUSICAL at A.C.T. Toni Rembe Theatre
Review: ODYSSEY at Marin Theatre CompanyReview: ODYSSEY at Marin Theatre Company
Review: CIRQUE DU SOLEIL CORTEO at Chase CenterReview: CIRQUE DU SOLEIL CORTEO at Chase Center

Videos

How WICKED Inspired Idina Menzel & Her Sister to Write Their Book Video
How WICKED Inspired Idina Menzel & Her Sister to Write Their Book
CMU's Robert Ramirez Speaks to the Importance of Arts Education Video
CMU's Robert Ramirez Speaks to the Importance of Arts Education
Watch Bobby Lopez Answer THE BOOK OF MORMON's 19 Questions Video
Watch Bobby Lopez Answer THE BOOK OF MORMON's 19 Questions
View all Videos

San Francisco / Bay Area SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Cruel Intentions: The '90s Musical
Victoria Theatre (9/08-10/01)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Live At the Orinda 2023 - 2024 Concert Season
Orinda Theatre (10/08-5/19)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Kinky Boots
Julia Morgan Theater (9/08-10/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Born With Teeth
Aurora Theatre Company (9/01-10/01)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Wolf Play
Ashby Stage (9/02-10/01)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Evolution of Hip Hop Dance
The American Theater Company (1/01-12/31)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ed Johnson & Novo Tempo — Album Release
Tabard Theatre (9/17-9/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Madame Tussauds Singapore Show
Breathing Storytellers (5/08-5/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Dance Series 1
Cowell Theater (9/29-10/07)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Gounod’s “Romeo and Juliet"
California Theatre (9/09-9/24)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You