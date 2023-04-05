Review: TRIUMPH OF LOVE at Shotgun Players

Founding Artistic Director Patrick Dooley has a huge hit on his hands with a superb production of Pierre De Marivaux's 18th century three-act romantic comedy. A flop in 1732 due to the inappropriateness of the gender-bending love triangles, the play later became a hit as a 1997 musical and a later film adaptation. Dooley stays true to the Stephen Wadsworth translation and the production is reinforced by a sensational ensemble cast.

Love is what drives the plot, but it's not all peaches and cream in its attainment. Like Shakespeare's gender fluid, mistaken identities plays a century earlier, Marivaux mines the comedy of a woman, be she a princess, crossdressing as a man to pursue a love interest, here a Prince usurped from the throne by her family. As best friends, she hopes to win his affection, then reveal herself as his redeemer and lover.

Veronica Renner (Leonide) and Edward Im as Agis

Along the way she must also woo a loveless spinster (as a man) and her brother (as a woman), a committed rationalist. Juggling three relationships provides the dramatic narrative and you can judge for yourself if the Princesses motives are valid or ruthlessly manipulative. Comic relief is provided by fantastic performances by classically trained mime Jamin Jollo as Harlequin and Wayne Wong as the gardener, both disloyal, money-grubbing extortionists.

Wayne Wong as Dimas

Mary Ann Rogers is Leontine, a lonely, emotionless woman who falls hopelessly in love with the disguised Princess Leonide (Veronica Renner), while David Boyll plays her brother Hermocrate, who realized the deception but also falls deeply in love. A new and dangerous emotion for them both, they will end up forlorn but changed. Edward Im is Agis, the innocent and sequestered Prince. Eager to befriend the male Leonide, his emotions will be toyed with as well when he discovers Leonide's true identity. Susannah Martin plays Leonide's servant Corrine also disguised as a man.

Mary Ann Rogers as Leontine

David Boyll as Hermocrate

The ensemble shines throughout and Dooley's direction is impeccable. Ashley Renne's costumes are spot on, the lovely pastoral garden set designed by Malcolm Rogers and wonderful lighting by Spense Matubang make for a sumptuous look. Love does triumph for Leonide and Agis in true fairytale style, but at the cost of tinkering with other's affections as collateral damage. Director Patrick Dooley recognizes the twist implied by Tennyson's quote "'Tis better to have loved and lost than never to have loved at all." Perfectly accurate for this play.

Triumph of Love continues an open-ended run. Tix available at shotgunplayers.org or by calling 415.295.6199

Photo credit: Ben Krantz Studio