Review: THE NI¿¿ER LOVERS at Magic Theatre

Thompson’s choice of title is guaranteed to generate controversy. Using one of the most loathsome words in the English language; a racist slur spewed with venom and animosity, unspeakable amongst liberal whites. Craftily combining that word with Lovers is a subtle play on another epitaph hurled against those daring to associate with blacks but in this case, representing the two main characters – a slave couple escaping the plantation for freedom in Boston.

Anthony plays here with certain historical tropes, turning them on their ear in a novel form. Set as a minstrel show, the black cast portray white folk using a sign around their necks reversing roles to empower this story of racism, gender fluidity, civil rights and the prevailing attitudes of antebellum America. It’s a lot to digest involving slapstick, song, broad stereotypes and caricature and farce. The ensemble cast of five (Rotimi Agbabiaka, Tanika Baptiste, Donald E. Lacy, Jr., AeJay Marquis Mitchell and Aidaa Peerzada) are talented and up quick moving pace of character swaps and slo-motion shadow scenes of revenge murders.

The opening scene is a joy, with two naïve African men joyous at their imminent trip to the new world with dreams of land, wealth, and freedom only to be dashed by a man from the future telling it like it will be. The scene portends the proceeding story of the two lovers in slave Georgia who encounter unimaginable horrors.

There are intriguing thoughts presented here; black homosexuality and the gaining of superpowers after murdering the evil oppressors. The songs like “If I Was Your Ni¿¿er” are engaging full of hope, horror, and historical text. THE NI¿¿ER LOVERS is novel for sure and feels current and period at the same time. It’s both uncomfortable and empowering which is the intent.

