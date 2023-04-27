Review: PRETTY WOMAN - THE MUSICAL at Orpheum Theatre

Pretty Woman - the Musical

Bases on the film Pretty Woman

Book by Garry Marshall and J.F. Lawton

Directed by Jerry Mitchell

Music & Lyrics by Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance

BroadwaySF

Musical adaptations of iconic films are a dicey proposition but seems to be a goldmine for Broadway producers who recently have churned out Mean Girls, Beetlejuice, Grease, Rent and a host of Disney megahits. Leading the pack of these creative talents is Jerry Mitchell whose previous credits include Hairspray, Kinky Boots, Legally Blonde, so its baffling that Pretty Woman - The Musical is so flat and uninspired, and lacking the magic we remember from the fairytale story that turned Jullia Roberts into a megastar.

For the one person unfamiliar with the story, it follows emotionally guarded millionaire Edward Lewis who is enamored by a free-spirited hooker he hires for companionship in LA circa late 80's. The musical faithfully follows the film, including the iconic moments, but they're somehow muted or botched (e.g., Vivien's makeover reveal). The light rock score is mediocre and easily forgettable with single lines repeated per rock anthem style (e.g., "Anywhere but Here" and "I Can't Go Back").

The cast of Pretty Woman - The Musical

The set design, lighting and costumes are substandard. Yes, it's the garish 1980's, but the lack of quality stands out like the bad hairdos of the era. The choreography and staging, also by director Mitchell was lackluster. These technical low points helped drag down the show's high points- the performances of the lead characters.

Jessie Davidson had the unenviable task of making us forget Julia Roberts and she must do that through her voice, which is considerable. Her strong, expressive vocals make us like her even while the show itself lacks a magic romantic connection. Unfortunately, Adam Pascal was unable to attend the opening night, so we missed an opportunity to see the show as planned. Standin Jonathan Young has a nice tenor and I'm not sure if his stiff acting weas nerves or intended as a character strait for the emotionally distant Edward.

The musical has greatly bumped up the hotel manager's role and that of the streetwise muse who narrates the show, both played wonderfully by Travis Ward-Osborne, a very natural hoofer and singer. Also ramped up is the role of Vivien's prostitute/roommate best friend Kit De Luca played with gritty gusto by Jessica Crouch. Another standout from the large ensemble was Trent Soyster as the cheerful, boyish bellhop Guilio. A gifted dancer, you can't keep your eyes off him. I wish the rest of the production equaled his high level of artistry.

Pretty Woman - The Musical continues through April 30th. Tickets available at broadwaysf.com or by calling 888-746-1799.

Photo Credit: Matthew Murphy