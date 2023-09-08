Review: PIAF! THE SHOW at Herbst Theatre

Mon. Nov. 6, 2023 - 7:30 pm - One Night Only! 

By: Sep. 08, 2023

POPULAR

Judy McLane Joins COMPANY Tour as Joanne; Full Cast Announced Photo 1 Judy McLane Joins COMPANY Tour as Joanne; Full Cast Announced
Full Cast Revealed For the GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY North American Tour Photo 2 Full Cast Revealed For the GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY Tour
Photos: First Look At HIPPEST TRIP – THE SOUL TRAIN MUSICAL At American Conservatory T Photo 3 Photos: First Look At HIPPEST TRIP – THE SOUL TRAIN MUSICAL At American Conservatory Theater
EURYDICE Comes to San Francisco State School of Theatre & Dance in October Photo 4 EURYDICE Comes to San Francisco State School of Theatre & Dance in October

Review: PIAF! THE SHOW at Herbst Theatre

Nathalie Lermitte brings her world-renowned tribute to the music of Edith Piaf to the Herbst Theatre for a one night only performance. Combining Piaf’s timeless songs and intimate projections, Lermitte channels Piaf’s spirit.

An unforgettable tribute to the legendary French singer, Edith PiafPiaf! The Show tells her incredible story through her timeless songs, stunning scenography, and never-before-seen images. Nathalie Lermitte brings Piaf to life in a seminal role of her career, capturing the essence of the iconic singer. Part concert, part show, Piaf! The Show was conceived and directed by Gil Marsalla a Nice-based producer and lover of French musical culture. 

Review: PIAF! THE SHOW at Herbst Theatre

Piaf is a legendary French icon, singer, lyricist and actress affectionately called ‘la Môme Piaf’’ (‘’The Little Sparrow). Her music is often autobiographical, specializing in chanson réaliste and torch songs.  Her most widely known songs include “La Vie en rose”, “Non, je ne regrette rien”, “Hymne à l’amour”), “Milord”, “La Foule”, “L’Accordéoniste”, and “Padam, padam…”. 

Lermitte joined the Piaf show in 2017 after years of singing and acting with numerous roles in musicals, including Starmania as Cristal at the Théâtre Marigny in Paris. She then played the role of the Queen in the play La petite fille aux allumettes, nominated for the Molières. 

Review: PIAF! THE SHOW at Herbst Theatre

PIAF! The Show

Starring French Sensation Nathalie Lermitte

Conceived and Directed by Gil Marsalla

Mon. Nov. 6, 2023 - 7:30 pm - One Night Only! 

Herbst Theater - 401 Van Ness Ave., San Francisco 94102

Tickets available at Click Here

Photo Credit: XIÚ




RELATED STORIES - San Francisco / Bay Area

1
TheatreWorks Silicon Valley Seeking Dog Actor to be Featured in MRS. CHRISTIE Photo
TheatreWorks Silicon Valley Seeking Dog Actor to be Featured in MRS. CHRISTIE

TheatreWorks Silicon Valley is calling all canines for an extra-special casting opportunity as the Tony recipient theatre company seeks a furry friend to appear onstage in its upcoming West Coast Premiere of Heidi Armbruster’s Mrs. Christie.

2
Interview: Maria-Christina Oliveras of HADESTOWN at The Orpheum Theatre & San Jose Cen Photo
Interview: Maria-Christina Oliveras of HADESTOWN at The Orpheum Theatre & San Jose Center For The Performing Arts Is Thrilled to Return to the Bay Area

BroadwayWorld checks in with Maria-Christina Oliveras who is playing Persephone in the national tour of Tony-Award winning Best Musical 'Hadestown' in San Francisco Sept 12-17 and San Jose September 26 - October 1.

3
Review: PIAF! THE SHOW at Herbst Theatre Photo
Review: PIAF! THE SHOW at Herbst Theatre

What did our critic think of PIAF! THE SHOW at Herbst Theatre? Nathalie Lermitte brings her world-renowned tribute to the music of Edith Piaf to the Herbst Theatre for a one night only performance. Combining Piaf’s timeless songs and intimate projections, Lermitte channels Piaf’s spirit.

4
SF Symphonys 2023-24 Great Performers Series Includes Eight Performances Featuring Acclaim Photo
SF Symphony's 2023-24 Great Performers Series Includes Eight Performances Featuring Acclaimed Soloists and Ensembles

The San Francisco Symphony’s 2023–24 Great Performers Series presents eight programs featuring world-class artists in solo recitals and ensemble performances at Davies Symphony Hall throughout the season. Learn more about the performance lineup here!

From This Author - Steve Murray

Steve Murray is a writer for Cabaret Scenes magazine, contributor to ForAllEvents and now BroadwayWorld. He started writing rock reviews for his college newspaper in the 1970’s, produced a varie... (read more about this author)

Review: PIAF! THE SHOW at Herbst TheatreReview: PIAF! THE SHOW at Herbst Theatre
Review: HIPPEST TRIP - THE SOUL TRAIN MUSICAL at A.C.T. Toni Rembe TheatreReview: HIPPEST TRIP - THE SOUL TRAIN MUSICAL at A.C.T. Toni Rembe Theatre
Review: ODYSSEY at Marin Theatre CompanyReview: ODYSSEY at Marin Theatre Company
Review: CIRQUE DU SOLEIL CORTEO at Chase CenterReview: CIRQUE DU SOLEIL CORTEO at Chase Center

Videos

Inside A BRIEF INTERMISSION at The Delacorte Theater Video
Inside A BRIEF INTERMISSION at The Delacorte Theater
Listen: Hear Javier Bardem's Cut THE LITTLE MERMAID Song Video
Listen: Hear Javier Bardem's Cut THE LITTLE MERMAID Song
Listen: Nancy Sinatra Sings Rodgers and Sondheim's 'Do I Hear A Waltz?' Video
Listen: Nancy Sinatra Sings Rodgers and Sondheim's 'Do I Hear A Waltz?'
View all Videos

San Francisco / Bay Area SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Cruel Intentions: The '90s Musical
Victoria Theatre (9/08-10/01)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# An Enchanted Evening
Transcendence Theatre Company (9/07-9/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# "WMB" by Marisela Treviño Orta
Live Oak Theatre (9/15-10/01)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Fantasticks
Chanticleers Theatre (10/20-11/19)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Santastic!
Guggenheim Entertainment at 3Below (12/09-12/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Jim Haynes, Suki O'Kane, Demonsleeper, Gabriel Stern
Peacock Lounge (9/14-9/14)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# An Enchanted Evening presented by Transcendence Theatre Company
Beltane Ranch (9/08-9/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Dance Series 1
Cowell Theater (9/29-10/07)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Cirque du Soleil: KOOZA
Under the Big Top, Oracle Park (1/19-3/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Smuin Dance Series 1 - Mountain View
Mountain View Center for the Performing Arts - Main Stage (9/21-9/24)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You