Review: PIAF! THE SHOW at Herbst Theatre

Nathalie Lermitte brings her world-renowned tribute to the music of Edith Piaf to the Herbst Theatre for a one night only performance. Combining Piaf’s timeless songs and intimate projections, Lermitte channels Piaf’s spirit.

An unforgettable tribute to the legendary French singer, Edith Piaf, Piaf! The Show tells her incredible story through her timeless songs, stunning scenography, and never-before-seen images. Nathalie Lermitte brings Piaf to life in a seminal role of her career, capturing the essence of the iconic singer. Part concert, part show, Piaf! The Show was conceived and directed by Gil Marsalla a Nice-based producer and lover of French musical culture.

Piaf is a legendary French icon, singer, lyricist and actress affectionately called ‘la Môme Piaf’’ (‘’The Little Sparrow). Her music is often autobiographical, specializing in chanson réaliste and torch songs. Her most widely known songs include “La Vie en rose”, “Non, je ne regrette rien”, “Hymne à l’amour”), “Milord”, “La Foule”, “L’Accordéoniste”, and “Padam, padam…”.

Lermitte joined the Piaf show in 2017 after years of singing and acting with numerous roles in musicals, including Starmania as Cristal at the Théâtre Marigny in Paris. She then played the role of the Queen in the play La petite fille aux allumettes, nominated for the Molières.

PIAF! The Show

Starring French Sensation Nathalie Lermitte

Conceived and Directed by Gil Marsalla

Mon. Nov. 6, 2023 - 7:30 pm - One Night Only!

Herbst Theater - 401 Van Ness Ave., San Francisco 94102

Tickets available at Click Here

Photo Credit: XIÚ