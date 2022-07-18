Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Review: NAN AND THE LOWER BODY at Lucie Stern Theatre

Review: NAN AND THE LOWER BODY at Lucie Stern Theatre

Nan and the Lower Body

Register for San Francisco News

Get local news, offers & more...

Jul. 18, 2022  

A crowd favorite at the 2019 New Works Festival, Jessica Dickey's very personal homage to her grandmother, an early pioneer in female reproductive rights, couldn't have its World Premiere at a more opportune time with SCOTUS tampering with Roe v Wade. With great humor and touching pathos, the story of Nan Day and her work with groundbreaking Pap Smear developer Dr. George Papanicolaou (aka Dr. Pap) springs to life with vivid detail and fine acting.

The males presented here provide much of the comic relief balancing out the dramatic catharsis occurring with the women. Christopher Daftsios as Dr. Pap is a delight to watch. Enjoying making people squirm by repeating the word vagina as often as possible, he's deeply committed to moving women's reproductive rights forward and delighted that Nan Day (Elissa Beth Stebbins) is the only woman who applies to be his assistant. Ted Day (Jeffrey Brian Adams), Nan's husband, is a preacher and definitely a squirmer.

Review: NAN AND THE LOWER BODY at Lucie Stern Theatre
Nan (Elissa Beth Stebbins) embraces her husband Ted (Jeffrey Brian Adams) after he visits her at work

Nan is an eager learner and committed to doing something important. But pain in her leg and clumsy falls indicate something is very wrong. In a touching side story, Dr. Pap's wife Mache (Lisa Ramirez) is going through menopause and feeling left out of her husband's work, her having been his first subject.

Nan thinks her symptoms indicate cancer and must herself become a subject to be examined under the scope of Dr. Pap. Its every woman's greatest fear and back in the early 50's, options were severely limited. To complicate the story, Ted gets a parish and the couple must move. Nan must make a difficult career choice, following her husband or continuing her work. How this and her medical diagnosis are resolved is beautifully told. The real Nan Day studied vaginal cancer never actually have worked with Dr. Pap. Dickey calls the play a 'fantasia,' imagining if their paths had crossed.

Review: NAN AND THE LOWER BODY at Lucie Stern Theatre
Mache (Lisa Ramirez) and her husband Dr. Papanicolaou (Christopher Daftsios), inventor of the Pap smear.

Director Giovanna Sardelli lets the actors and the dialogue flows naturally lending an authenticity to the fabricated encounters. Nina Ball's scenic design is a standout, switching between Dr, Pap's lab and the Papanicolaou's home. The acting is superb throughout and Dickey's tribute to her grandmother is heartfelt and historically engaging.

Nan and the Lower Body runs through August 7th, 2022. Tickets available at TheatreWorks.org or call (877)-662-8978.

Photo credit: Alessandro Mello





Related Articles View More San Francisco Stories

From This Author - Steve Murray

Steve Murray is a writer for Cabaret Scenes magazine, contributor to ForAllEvents and now BroadwayWorld. He started writing rock reviews for his college newspaper in the 1970’s, produced a variety... (read more about this author)

Review: SANCTUARY CITY at Berkeley Repertory
July 17, 2022

What did our critic think of SANCTUARY CITY at Berkeley Repertory?
Review: COME FROM AWAY at San Jose Center For The Perfoming Arts
July 14, 2022

What did our critic think of COME FROM AWAY at San Jose Center For The Perfoming Arts? Without a single showtune you'll be humming long after, this national touring production of Come From Away is moving, triumphant, engaging and endearing. Too bad this stunningly staged run is so surprisingly short. The remarkable assembled cast, each performing multiple roles, bring to life the anxious airline passengers grounded by 9/11 and the townspeople of Gander, Newfoundland who magnanimously come to their aid.
BWW Review: DANA H. at Berkeley Repertory
June 10, 2022

What did our critic think of DANA H. at Berkeley Repertory?
BWW Review: HADESTOWN at Orpheum Theatre
June 9, 2022

What did our critic think of HADESTOWN at Orpheum Theatre?
BWW Review: Tony Award-Winner Stephanie J. Block at The Venetian Room
June 6, 2022

Three years in the making due to the COVID pandemic, Stephanie Block got her opportunity to showcase her considerable talent and share her congenial and personal anecdotes through a repertoire that bridged her meteoric career and personal mentors.