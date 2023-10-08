Review: MRS. CHRISTIE at TheatreWorks Silicon Valley

Mrs. Christie continues through October 29th.

By: Oct. 08, 2023

POPULAR

Photos/Video: First Look at the North American Tour of FUNNY GIRL Photo 1 Photos/Video: First Look at the Tour of FUNNY GIRL
Video: Meet the Leading Ladies (Who Lunch) of the COMPANY National Tour Photo 2 Video: Meet the Leading Ladies (Who Lunch) of the COMPANY National Tour
Shop THE WIZ Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 3 Shop THE WIZ Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop!
Interview: TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD's Maeve Moynihan Shares her Journey to Becoming Scout in Photo 4 Interview: Maeve Moynihan Talks TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD National Tour

Review: MRS. CHRISTIE at TheatreWorks Silicon Valley

TheatreWorks Silicon Valley opens its 53rd  season with the West Coast premiere of Heidi Armbruster’s fictional account of the unsolved 1926 disappearance of one of the greatest mystery writers, Agatha Christie. Her abandoned car was found in some bushes; police suspected foul play. 11 days later Christie was discovered in a Yorkshire hotel. Speculation was that her husband’s affair and the recent death of her beloved mother pushed Christie over the edge, another theory is that she suffered a concussion and resulting amnesia from the car crash.

Review: MRS. CHRISTIE at TheatreWorks Silicon Valley
Archie (Aldo Billingslea) rebuffs Agatha (Jennifer Le Blanc

Armbruster uses this mystery as her base plot, and smartly adds in a parallel time-shifting component involving present-day Lucy, an Ohio mixologist attending a Christie Fest whose attempt to find a lost manuscript adds a double mystery. Director Giovanna Sardelli helms the production for the second time and has a handle on how to present the parallel timelines. At times the past and present join with Lucy (Nicole Javier) and Agatha (Jennifer Le Blanc) resolving their shared existential crises. Christie’s fictional detective, Hercule Poirot also becomes a pivotal character.

Review: MRS. CHRISTIE at TheatreWorks Silicon Valley
Charlotte (Elissa Beth Stebbins) dotes on Peter (Anubis) escorted by Nancy (Kina Kantor) and Archie (Aldo Billingslea) as Agatha (Jennifer Le Blanc) reunites with her precious pooch.

The first act develops the frayed relationship between the Christie’s. Husband Archie (Aldo Billingslea) has taken a young mistress Nancy Neele (Kina Kantor) who he flaunts and he’s not keen of Agatha’s burgeoning writing career. Agatha’s dutiful secretary Charlotte (Elissa Beth Stebbins) does her best to make sure Agatha eats, rests and most importantly, realizes the reality that the marriage is over.

Review: MRS. CHRISTIE at TheatreWorks Silicon Valley
Agatha (Jennifer Le Blanc) is confronted by her character Hercule Poirot (William Thomas Hodgson)

Simultaneously, we meet Lucy, a Christie super fan, the elder Jane (Lucinda Hitchcock Cone), and William (Max Tachis), another fan who provides a critical clue to the mystery. The two plots weave and merge with Sardelli skillfully directing the action set in Christopher Fitzer’s lovely English manor set. Kudos to Cathleen Edwards's Roaring Twenties costumes.

Review: MRS. CHRISTIE at TheatreWorks Silicon Valley
Agatha (Jennifer Le Blanc) and Lucy (Nicole Javier) share a moment.

The second act has the real teeth to this production. Agatha is having her breakdown and converses with Hercule Poirot (William Thomas Hodgson) who helps her to move on with her solo life. Similarly, Lucy must move through the loss of her sister and begin her second act. The ensemble acting is fine throughout and the speculation about Christie’s disappearance is an interesting notion.   

Mrs. Christie continues through October 29th. For more information, please visit the link below or call the box office at 877-662-8978.

Photo Credit: Kevin Berne




2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES - San Francisco / Bay Area

1
In Scena! 2023 Italian Theater Festival Fall Edition to Begin This Month Photo
In Scena! 2023 Italian Theater Festival Fall Edition to Begin This Month

In Scena! Italian Theater Festival NY presents its Fall 2023 Special Edition, celebrating its 10th anniversary season. The festival will take place in New York, San Diego, Santa Rosa, Calgary, and Lethbridge, featuring Italian theater performances with English supertitles.

2
Photos: TheatreWorks Silicon Valley Kicks Off 53rd Season with the West Coast Premier Photo
Photos: TheatreWorks Silicon Valley Kicks Off 53rd Season with the West Coast Premiere of Heidi Armbruster's MRS. CHRISTIE

TheatreWorks Silicon Valley kicks off its 53rd Season with the West Coast Premiere of Heidi Armbruster’s Mrs. Christie. TheatreWorks’ Artistic Director Giovanna Sardelli helms this madcap mystery investigating the unsolved 1926 disappearance of the queen of mystery novels herself, Agatha Christie. See photos of the production.

3
Epic Persian Poem SONG OF THE NORTH To Debut October 20-22 At Cowell Theater Photo
Epic Persian Poem SONG OF THE NORTH To Debut October 20-22 At Cowell Theater

SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA DEBUT: SONG OF THE NORTH, an epic love story from the Persian poem Shahnameh, comes to Cowell Theater on Oct 20-22. Experience a cinematic shadow theater production featuring 500 puppets. Directed by Hamid Rahmanian with music by Loga Ramin Torkian.

4
LARRY THE MUSICAL To Make Bay Area Premiere In Spring 2024, Directed by Billy Bustamante Photo
LARRY THE MUSICAL To Make Bay Area Premiere In Spring 2024, Directed by Billy Bustamante

Brava Theater will be the home of the fully staged, Bay Area premiere of Larry the Musical-the first Filipino American musical about the life of labor leader, Larry Itliong. Learn more about the production!

From This Author - Steve Murray

Steve Murray is a writer for Cabaret Scenes magazine, contributor to ForAllEvents and now BroadwayWorld. He started writing rock reviews for his college newspaper in the 1970’s, produced a varie... Steve Murray">(read more about this author)

Review: NOLLYWOOD DREAMS at SF PlayhouseReview: NOLLYWOOD DREAMS at SF Playhouse
Review: POTUS: OR, BEHIND EVERY GREAT DUMBASS ARE SEVEN WOMEN TRYING TO KEEP HIM ALIVE at Berkeley Repertory TheatreReview: POTUS: OR, BEHIND EVERY GREAT DUMBASS ARE SEVEN WOMEN TRYING TO KEEP HIM ALIVE at Berkeley Repertory Theatre
Review: BEFORE THE SWORD at New Conservatory Theatre CenterReview: BEFORE THE SWORD at New Conservatory Theatre Center
Review: CROWNS at Center Repertory CompanyReview: CROWNS at Center Repertory Company

Videos

Anthony Rapp's WITHOUT YOU Coming to the Curran Theate Video
Anthony Rapp's WITHOUT YOU Coming to the Curran Theate
Watch Danny DeVito, Lucy DeVito, and Ray Anthony Thomas Discuss I NEED THAT Video
Watch Danny DeVito, Lucy DeVito, and Ray Anthony Thomas Discuss I NEED THAT
Watch Erika Henningsen Sing 'Tell That Girl' from EVER AFTER: THE MUSICAL Video
Watch Erika Henningsen Sing 'Tell That Girl' from EVER AFTER: THE MUSICAL
View all Videos

San Francisco / Bay Area SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Kinky Boots
Julia Morgan Theater (9/08-10/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Don Reed's East 14th - 14th Birthday!
The Marsh San Francisco Mainstage (10/07-10/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The MeshugaNutcracker!
Guggenheim Entertainment at 3Below (11/30-12/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Clothes Remover
AI Clothes Remover (10/10-10/10)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# UNDETECTABLE COUNTERFEIT CURRENCY FOR SALE at https://fakebanknotes.org
UNDETECTABLE COUNTERFEIT CURRENCY FOR SALE at https://fakebanknotes.org (4/03-2/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Before the Sword
New Conservatory Theatre Center - Decker Theatre (9/15-10/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Z is for...Zombie: An Improvised Zombie Apocalypse
Lesher Center for the Arts - George & Sonja Vukasin Theatre (10/19-10/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Darksmith, People Skills, Seymour Glass, Relay For Death
Peacock Lounge (10/12-10/12)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Harry Clarke
Roda Theatre at Berkeley Rep (11/15-12/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ken Ludwig's The Game's Afoot
City Lights Theater Company (11/16-12/17)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You