Review: JOSHUA HENRY - AN EVENING OF BROADWAY AND SOUL at Venetian Room

What did our critic think of the show?

By: Oct. 30, 2023

Bay Area Cabaret opened its 2023/24 season with Tony-nominated (Carousel, The Scottsboro Boys, Violet) and Grammy Award-winning artist Joshua Henry who presented his take on retro-soul and R&B to an enthusiastic audience.

Backed by a tight quartet led by musical director/guitarist Jordan Peters, Henry opened with R&B interpretations of two standards: George Gershwin’s “Summertime” and Anthony Newley’s “Feeling Good”, both displaying Henry’s affinity for high energy soul-infused pop. “Hold Me” (Sam Ashworth / Theron Feemster / Joshua Henry) from his 2021 Grow CD shows a sensitive singer/songwriter capable of infectious hook material that had the audience singing backup.

Henry launched into a ‘history of soul in 25 minutes’ including massive hits from the 60’s to the present day. Hard not to get emotionally and physically connected to songs like: “Percy Sledge’s hit “When a Man Loves a Woman”, Aretha Franklin’s “Natural Woman”, Marvin Gaye’s “What’s Going On” and Prince’s “Kiss”. The rhythm section of Kenneth Salters on drums and Chelton Grey on bass added the bottom to Henry’s vocals.

“Ordinary People”, a hit for John Legend and Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “If I Loved You” were soft and heartfelt. Sam Cooke’s “A Change is Gonna Come” and a slowed up “Tomorrow” from Annie (Charles Strouse / Martin Charnin) really showed off his softer touch. For an encore Henry delivered “Lin Manuel Miranda’s “Room where It Happens” from his role as Aaron Burr in Hamilton. Henry is charming, enthusiastic and loves both pop and soul.

Bay Area Cabaret is a non-profit organization presenting Broadway, jazz, and pop vocalists in the historic Venetian Room in San Francisco’s Fairmont Hotel.  Next up is virtuoso trumpeter/vocalist Bria Skonberg with her show Jingle Bell Swing, Sunday, December 10, 2023, at 7:30 PM. Contact them at info@bayareacabaret.org or (415) 927-4636.

Photo credit: Kristen Loken




