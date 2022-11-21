Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Review: FROZEN at Orpheum Theatre

Frozen, The Hit Broadway Musical

Nov. 21, 2022  

Disney Theatrical Productions (also known as Disney On Broadway or Disney Theatrical Group) owns the market on transforming hit animated films into mega successes. The Lion King, Beauty and the Beast, Alladin and The Little Mermaid have grossed over 10 billion dollars worldwide. Frozen, based on the 3rd highest grossing animated film ever, hit the stage in 2018 and is yet another cash cow. The touring production, created by a host of Oscar and Tony award winning talent is a visual delight, often breathtaking in its beauty.

Queen Elsa (Caroline Bowman) and her sister Princess Anna (Lauren Nicole Chapman)

With its hit songs and an expanded score by the film's songwriters, Oscar winner Kristen Anderson Lopez and EGOT winner Robert Lopez, Frozen has all the necessary elements of a Disney classic; Princes and Princesses, magical anthropomorphic creatures, romance and the fight of good over evil. Princess Anna (Lauren Nicole Chapman), a heroic iceman and his reindeer and a talking snowman search for her sister Queen Elsa (Caroline Bowman) who has turned the kingdom into an eternal icy winter land.

Bowman (Wicked, Kinky Boots) and Chapman (Frozen, Little Shop of Horrors) are excellent here as the sisters separated in childhood and desperately seeking reconciliation. Elsa's magical powers have put everyone in danger and only an act of pure love will resolve the plays woes. Along the way, there's a handsome but treacherous Prince (Will Savarese as Hans), Olaf the talking snowman (puppeteered by Jeremy Davis), a dastardly Duke (Evan Duff) and a loyal reindeer Sven (Colin Baja).

The company of Frozen

There's plenty of magical effects and the aforementioned creatures to delight children. The audience was full of little girls dressed as Princesses, and enough for their parents and fantasy theatregoers to oooh and ahhh. Elsa's showstopping finale "Let It Go" at the end of Act I is well worth the price of admission. "Love Is an Open Door", a beautiful duet between Anna and Hans, and "I Can't Lose You" (Anna and Elsa) are beautiful Broadway showtunes.

The company of Frozen

Just as important as the casting and Jennifer Lee's storyline are the phenomenal technical aspects of this production. Multiple award-winning director Michael Grandage (Red, Frost/Nixon, Merrily We Roll Along) has the benefit of the very best talent and it shows onstage. Christopher Oram's scenic and costume design is amazing, choreographer Rob Ashford, lighting designer Natasha Katz and sound by Peter Hylenski are all outstanding.

Princess Anna (Lauren Nicole Chapman) and Kristoff (Dominic Dorset)

Frozen continues Disney's legendary run of family entertainment. The set design will thrill all the tech geeks and the score and performances are lovely. You don't have to worry that Arendelle's icy eternal winter is a metaphor for potential nuclear destruction. Just sit back and enjoy.

Frozen continues through December 30th. Tickets available at https://broadwaysf.com

Photo credit: Deen Van Meer



