Review: CROWNS at Center Repertory Company

Crowns

By Regina Taylor

Adapted from the book by Michael Cunningham and Craig Marberry

Center Repertory Company

Can a play centered around hats sustain interest for an extended period – in the case of Regina Taylors spirited Crowns, the answer is a resounding yes. These hats, worn by African American women, are so much more than an accessory to their outfits, representing cultural traditions, family histories, and pride.

Teen-age Yolanda (Antonia Reed) loses her brother to senseless street violence and is sent down South to her grandmother for protection. She wears her late brother’s baseball cap worn backwards in his honor. Introduced into a new world of hats and their meaning, Yolanda initially rebels but is slowly seduced by her grandmother (Juanita Harris as Mother Shaw) and bevy of outrageously bold friends (Yaadi Erica Richardson as Wanda, Phaedra Tillery-Boughton as Mabel, Janelle LaSalle as Jeanette, and Darryl V. Jones as the Man).



Jeanette's dad (Darryl V. Jones) does a softshoe in a memory shared by the women (l to r: Phaedra Tillery-Boughton, Constance Jewell Lopez, Yaadi Erica Richardson, and Juanita Harris).

The ensemble cast is vocally strong belting out gospel tunes like “In the Morning When I Rise” and “Marching to Zion.” We’re definitely going to church, reinforced by Nina Ball’s vaulted arches. Each of the ladies reveals the multiple aspects of the hats, how to wear them and the symbolism attached. There is a decorum and propriety involved that builds pride particularly between mother to daughter.

Hats are removed when the community (Darryl V. Jones, Janelle LaSalle, Yaadi Erica Richardson, Juanita Harris, and Constance Jewell Lopez) protests segregation.

The costumes, by Ulises Alcala, are lovely, as are the hats. Director Delcia Turner Sonnenberg moves the actors with skill allowing the musical numbers to display the emotional and spiritual aspects of the show. Yolanda is baptized into the group and will continue the traditions, which is exactly what this show is about.

Crowns continues through October 6th. For tickets ($45-$70) and more information, the public c may visit LesherArtsCenter.org or call the box office at (925) 943-7469 (open extravagant hats Wed-Sun, 12:00pm-6:00pm).

Photo Credit: Kevin Berne