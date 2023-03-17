Review: CLUE at SF Playhouse

Not in the mood for Chekhov or Tennessee Williams? Atmospheric river got ya down? Then SF Playhouse's production of Clue might just be the remedy. With lightning flashes and an ominous score, a mysterious dinner party at Boddy Manor begins with the arrival of an assortment of guests very familiar to anyone who ever played the Parker Brothers board game Clue. Based on the popular game and the 1985 cult film, this delightful production helmed by director Susi Damilano and her talented cast and crew is a visual treat chock full of word puns, slapstick shtick and broad comic caricatures.

The black comedy has quite a complicated backstory, each character being blackmailed for past crimes by the mysterious host including murder, homosexuality, bribery, running an escort service and sexual misconduct. Each has received an invitation to dinner and the ensuing farce-murder mystery turns into great fun executed beautifully.

Dorian Lockett heads the cast as Wadsworth the butler in charge of the evening's shenanigans. It's a broad comic performance including physical comedy that director Damilano draws from the entire ensemble. Each character exaggerates their particular personality quirks; from Colonel Mustard's (Michael Ray Wisely) inability to understand nuance, to Mrs. Peacock's (Stacy Ross) imperiousness, to Miss Scarlet's (Courtney Walsh) snarky retorts. Renee Rogoff (Mrs. White), Greg Ayers (Mr. Green) and Michael Gene Sullivan as Professor Plum round out the excellent cast.

Murders happen in quick pace with plenty of slapstick all played out on Heather Kenyon's gothic mansion with a many doors and pullout rooms. Derrick Duarte's eerie lighting and Dan Holland's sound design and Nicole Helfer's choreography enhance the productions overall mood. Alice Ruiz's costuming is spot on for the 1954 Red Scare era. Damilano does a masterful job of direction; having the characters prance around the set as they move from room to room in a conga line and staging a series of reverse time sequences at the final mystery reveal.

It's a joy to see dramatic actors like Walsh, Wisely and Ross dig their teeth into broad comedy, and Greg Ayers is a natural at physical comedy. Clue is silly fun all the way around and engaging throughout. If you like the Agatha Christie type murder mysteries with the added joy of strong comedy, this production is a pleasant treat.

Clue continues through April 22nd. Tickets available at https://sfplayhouse.org/ or by calling 415-677-9596

Photo credit: Jessica Palopoli