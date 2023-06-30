Review: A CHORUS LINE at SF Playhouse

For theatre lovers, A Chorus Line is iconic, holding a reverential appeal with its backstage story of cattle call hopefuls putting it all out there knowing their chances of making the final eight are slim. With its largest cast ever assembled, SF Playhouse’s production delivers on the required elements of Jamed Kirkwood Jr., Nicholas Dante, Marvin Hamlisch, and Edward Kliban’s 1975 Pulitzer Prize winning musical; superb choreography and the angst of the performers forced to expose their most intimate stories.

This is a WOW production to close the Playhouse’s 20th season, wonderfully directed by Bill English with stellar orchestrations by longtime musical director Dave Dobrusky, scenic design by Bill and Heather Kenyon, lighting by Mike Oesch and costumes by Abra Berman. A Chorus Line is closely associated with the choreography of seven-time Tony award winner Michael Bennett, and here, Nicole Helfer not only choreographs, but takes the stage as Cassie, a once-featured performer now struggling to join the chorus.

You expect tight kick lines and immaculate harmony and Helfer and the cast of 24 delivers. The casting of each role is near perfection- another wow. From the goofy, to the brash, to the frightened and the outrageous, each highlighted storyline works providing both comic and deeply emotional moments that find you rooting for each deserving dancer.

The big numbers, another wow, were all top-notch. Mike’s (Tony Conaty) bravado in his dance skills on “I Can Do That”; Sheila (Allison Ewing), Bebe (Jillian A. Smith) and Maggie’s (Danielle Cheiken) emotional “At the Ballet”; Diana’s (Samantha Rose Cardenas) comic “Nothing”; Val’s (Melissa WolfKlain) hilarious “Dance: Ten; Looks: Three” and Cassie’s (Nicole Helfer) desperate “The Music and the Mirror.

And of course, there’s the dancing, and here multiple award- winning choreographer Helfer shines. The cast is strong across the board, displaying athleticism and desire in every number. You find yourself rooting for your personal favorites and drawn into their shared struggles – from broken families, puberty to the anxiousness of what to do when the dancing ends.

Keith Pinto is Zach, the imperious but ultimately humane director and Allison Ewing is Sheila the wisecracking, sassy older dancer. With just the mirrored backdrop, director English provides another wow factor in maneuvering the huge cast cross the stage and delivering on the Michael Bennett finale “One”. If you never saw A Chorus Line on Broadway, this is the one to see!

A Chorus Line continues through September 9th. Tickets available at Click Here or call the box office at 415-677-9596.

Photo Credit: Jessica Palopoli