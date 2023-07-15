Ray Of Light Theatre's Sold Out SPRING AWAKENING Is Now Streaming Online

Spring Awakening fans can get a streaming pass anytime through July 30, 2023.

By: Jul. 15, 2023

After sold-out performances at San Francisco's Ray of Light Theatre, Spring Awakening is NOW STREAMING ON-DEMAND for a limited time only. Spring Awakening fans can get a streaming pass anytime thru July 30, 2023 and experience the show that had San Francisco audiences raving!

Audiences can purchase a streaming pass at Click Here that allows them to view a pro-shot of one of the San Francisco performances. The winner of eight Tony Awards, including Best Musical and told by Duncan Sheik and Steven Sater, Spring Awakening explores the journey from adolescence to adulthood with a poignancy and passion that is illuminating and unforgettable. The landmark musical is an electrifying fusion of morality, sexuality and rock and roll that is exhilarating audiences across the nation like no other musical in years.

To stream Spring Awakening, visit Click Here.




