Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Race, Family, Life During COVID, Are Topics For Ron Jones On MarshStream

Streaming 7:30pm, Thursday, February 25, 2021.

Feb. 5, 2021  

Race, Family, Life During COVID, Are Topics For Ron Jones On MarshStream

Author, storyteller, and former Palo Alto history teacher Ron Jones returns to The Marsh for performance excerpts of three works (Breanna, Birds, and Escape) that touch on the topics of race, family, love, living through the COVID-19 pandemic, and more on Stephanie's MarshStream.

A soon-to-be great grandfather, Jones kicks off the evening with a poetic story about his grandchildren, Breanna and Taylor. He then pivots to the issues of fighting racial injustices with Birds, which appeared at the MarshStream International Solo Fest in October 2020.

To close, Jones shares a sample of his writing prompt from award-winning playwright/performer Charlie Varon's Zoom class. A nostalgic look at life in San Francisco and growing up in the Sunset, Escape features lots of singing and a wild surprise.

Ron Jones will appear as a special guest on Stephanie's MarshStream at 7:30pm, Thursday, February 25. For more information, the public may visit www.themarsh.org/marshstream.

A familiar face to The Marsh, San Francisco native Ron Jones was also seen on The Marsh's digital platform in August 2020 when The Invisible Line, a documentary on what went wrong with "The Wave," made its US premiere via MarshStream. The five-day experiment, which was a social movement intended to teach students about the appeal of fascism and how it gave rise to the Holocaust, developed a life of its own, becoming an uncontrollable force that swept into the school. In the past, his solo shows Buddha Blues, Say Ray, and When God Winked appeared at The Marsh. As an author, Jones has written about everyday heroes that enrich our life. Three of his books (The Acorn People, B-Ball, and The Wave) have been made into television specials, garnering an Emmy, Peabody, and Golden Globe Award for its producers. His book Say Ray was also honored as American Book of the Year and nominated for a Pulitzer.


Featured at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Standby T-Shirt
Scenery Bags - Break a leg bag
Dance Break T-Shirt


Related Articles View More San Francisco Stories   Shows
Theatre Rhinoceros Presents MOON SHOT Photo

Theatre Rhinoceros Presents MOON SHOT

SFCM Appoints Beth Giudicessi As Vice President Of Admissions, Marketing And Public Relati Photo

SFCM Appoints Beth Giudicessi As Vice President Of Admissions, Marketing And Public Relations

Personalized “Virtual Valentine Telegrams” Offered By Opera San José Photo

Personalized “Virtual Valentine Telegrams” Offered By Opera San José

Stream RUNAWAY PRINCESS One Womans Empowering Journey On MarshStream Photo

Stream RUNAWAY PRINCESS One Woman's Empowering Journey On MarshStream


More Hot Stories For You

  • Chandler Center for the Arts Brings JABARI DREAMS OF FREEDOM to Area Schools
  • Sonoran Desert Chorale Presents SONG FOR HUMANKIND
  • Arizona Theatre Company, The Scoundrel & Scamp Theatre and Winding Road Theater Ensemble Present ROMEROFEST
  • 40th Annual Governor's Arts Awards Nominees Announced