ROMEO AND JULIET to Kick Off Opera San José's 2023-24 Season

Opera San José is launching its 40th Anniversary season with an all-new production of Gounod’s Romeo and Juliet, directed by OSJ General Director Shawna Lucey, her first production for the company she now helms.

Following on the heels of Lucey’s critically acclaimed legacy production of La Traviata for San Francisco Opera, this production will also bear Lucey’s inimitable stamp. For this work, OSJ will bring Shakespeare’s play about feuding factions and illicit love to the stage in a vibrant new production. Audiences can expect swashbuckling sword fighting, lively dancing, and an exhilarating cast.

Lucey describes her vision for this production as “a piece for our time, with a focus on how deep divisions can make love illegal.” Several artists will make role debuts, including rising star tenor Joshua Sanders as Romeo and two dazzling sopranos taking on the role of Juliet: Melissa Sondhi and Jasmine Habersham. Armed with a sword and commanding tenor voice, Alex Boyer returns to the California Theatre in the role of Tybalt, and former Adler Fellow and renowned bass Kenneth Kellogg joins the production as the Duke. Bass Vartan Gabrielian makes his OSJ debut as Frère Laurent and baritone Efraín Solís returns to the company as Mercutio, with additional casting to be announced. Opera San José Director of Music Joseph Marcheso will conduct.

The production will run September 9–24, 2023.

TICKETS:

Subscriptions ($150–$585) are on sale now; single tickets will go on sale July 1, 2023.

INFO:

For more information, the public can visit operasj.org or call (408) 437-4450 (open Monday through Friday, 9:00am–5:00pm).