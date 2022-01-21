ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW Sing-Along Comes to San Jose Playhouse

San Jose Playhouse presents The Rocky Horror Picture Show: Sing-Along on Saturday, February 5 at 11:30pm. The event involves multiple sexual situations and strong language.

Tickets: $17, includes Rocky Horror "Survival Kit" with props you'll need for the event at https://sanjoseplayhouse.org/alongs/

The interactive experiences begin with a pre-show led by our quirky and witty emcee who welcomes our enthusiastic audiences and introduces the interactive elements of each Sing-Along, Quote-Along or Special Event Experience. A Fun Pack is included as part of admission to enhance the participation experience. And, additional in-movie antics with even more giveaways and props are frequently part of the fun.

Once you arrive at the venue, you'll no doubt see plenty of people in costume. Dressing up in a costume from the movie, or that ties in creatively, is always encouraged! We'll even bring you up to showcase your costume as part of the pre-show festivities...and sometimes we even have costume contests for terrific prizes.