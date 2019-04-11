Quantum Dragon Theatre Presents FAHRENHEIT 451

Quantum Dragon Theatre, the San Francisco Bay Area's premiere science-fiction/fantasy theatre company, launches its third season with a production of Ray Bradbury's own adaptation of his classic science-fiction novel Fahrenheit 451. This flagship production, directed by QDT Artistic Director Sam Tillis, will open at the Potrero Stage-located at 1695 18th St, San Francisco-on Saturday, June 22 at 8 PM. The production, which welcomes Quantum Dragon Theatre into their new theatrical home for this season, will feature the work of Bay Area mainstay actor Dorian Lockett in the role of Fire Chief Beatty.

"Everything burns."

In this dystopian classic, Guy Montag has worked for ten years as a Fireman, burning books on behalf of the state. However, when he meets Clarisse, a young woman filled with strange ideas, he finds himself drawn out of his numb complacency into a world of thoughts and feelings that pits him against his superior, the shrewd Captain Beatty, in a battle for both of their souls.

The fifteen-person cast features actors old and new from around the greater SF Bay Area. Among them are Annette Oliveira, who returns for her second QDT production after season two's sold-out run of Ageless, and Dorian Lockett. Lockett, a mainstay of the Bay Area stage and member of Actor's Equity Association, has graced the stages of theatres across the Bay Area, including the Eugene O'Neill Foundation, Lesher Theatre, Role Players Ensemble, Custom Made Theatre, and Ubuntu Theatre Project, and has garnered multiple Theatre Bay Area awards nominations for his performances. On joining the cast of Fahrenheit 451 he says, "I am a super sci-fi/fantasy nerd! Being a part of the only theatre experience that specializes in that is beyond exciting." He will be playing the role of Beatty.

On Quantum Dragon Theatre's decision to produce Fahrenheit 451, director Sam Tillis says, "It's a great honor to be entrusted with this fantastic adaptation of one of the seminal works of science-fiction literature. Fahrenheit 451 seems to become more relevant by the hour as our own world creeps ever-nearer to Bradbury's dystopia in which the enemy is not any individual person or government, but our society's trend towards conformity and anti-intellectualism."

Fahrenheit 451, an Equity-approved project, is presented as part of PlayGround's Potrero Stage Presenting Program by special arrangement with The Dramatic Publishing Company of Woodstock, Illinois.

Fahrenheit 451 runs June 22 (8pm; opening night celebration) and 23 (2pm); 27 (8pm), 28 (8pm), 29 (8pm), and 30 (2pm); and July 3 (8pm; pay-what-you-can tickets), 5 (8pm), 6 (8pm), and 7 (2pm). Tickets available April 22 at quantumdragon.org; season passes available now at patreon.com/qdt.





