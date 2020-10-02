Pop-Up Magazine Announces All-New Fall Issue to Premiere Monday, October 12 

True Stories, Music, Shadow Puppets, Pen Pals, Comedic Dares, and More Come Together in a Participatory Show that Unfolds Over a Week

Pop-Up Magazine, the acclaimed live magazine that sells out grand, historic venues across the country, has announced an all-new Fall Issue that brings never-before-told stories to life with intimate performances, stunning visuals, inspired closed captions, audio soundscapes, and original music.

Our Fall Issue takes one day at a time, with new stories unfolding over a week. Each day, we invite audiences to do one simple thing: reach out to someone you miss, take a walk, turn down the lights, and participate at your own pace. The Fall Issue is sponsored by Instacart and premieres for free on YouTube Monday, October 12, at 6 PM PT / 9 PM ET, with new stories released each day through October 16. Follow along all week at popupmagazine.com/watch.

The Fall Issue stories are hilarious, surprising, and emotional - a comedian dares us to not laugh; aging nomads redefine the meaning of home; a skater kid fakes his way through a summer at Boy Scout camp; a quarantine pen pal project goes viral; our producer invites you on a walk without a destination; a woman escapes Jim Crow Louisiana and becomes the matriarch of over 300 descendants in Oakland; and a Berlin-based artist changes the way we see (and hear) everything, including this show.

Pop-Up Magazine's Fall Issue will feature original stories and interviews from comedians Aida Osman (Big Mouth, Betty, Keep It!), Whitmer Thomas (GLOW, HBO's The Golden One), Jay Jurden, Shalewa Sharpe, and Yodoye Travis; writers Rachel Syme (The New Yorker) and Sam Jay (Saturday Night Live); podcasters Anna Sale (Death, Sex & Money)and Antwan Williams (Ear Hustle); artist Christine Sun Kim; author and radio host Lulu Miller; actress Jenny Slate (Zootopia, Obvious Child); filmmakers Vanessa Carr, Josh Gleason, and Adrian Burrell; and Emmy Award-winning performance collective Manual Cinema.

With illustrations and animations by Annelise Capossela and Ben Hickey, and original music and sound design by Minna Choi, Geneva Harrison, Ben Kauffman, Holly Mead, Alexander Overington, Damani Rhodes, Kyle Vegter, and Warren Wolf.

Shows View More San Francisco Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You