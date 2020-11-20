Plethos Productions Presents THE LAST FIVE YEARS

Plethos Productions presents COVID-safe musical, The Last Five Years

As theatres throughout the Bay Area are currently shuttered due to the ongoing pandemic, Plethos Productions, based in Castro Valley, has continued offering online entertainment since March. Digital Open Mic nights, virtual stand up comedy shows and livestreams of their production of Much Ado About Nothing have brought in hundreds of audience members and performers from around the world.

Currently they are rehearsing and filming the musical The Last Five Years. This show features a fun pop-jazz score by Tony Award winning composer Jason Robert Brown. The show features 2 characters - Cathy played by Kristy Aquino and Jamie played by Ben Stevens. Audiences may recognize the pair from Plethos' musical Next to Normal last fall at Smalltown Society. The pair are in the same social bubble, which allows for them to safely perform together for this high quality, multi-camera filmed live production.

The award-winning musical is an emotionally powerful and intimate show about two people, Jamie a rising author and Cathy, an aspiring actress, who fall in and out of love over the course of five years. The unique story is told starting from both the beginning and the end of the relationship. It explores the brutally honest perspective of both characters as they illustrate the highs, lows and messy middle of love. It was named one of TIME Magazine's ten best shows of 2001.

The Last Five Years will be available to stream On Demand any time between December 4-13. Tickets are on sale now at Plethos.org. Get $5 off using code L5Y2020.

Shows View More San Francisco Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You