Plethos Productions Presents ELEPHANT & PIGGIE'S WE ARE IN A PLAY!

This July Plethos Productions is bringing Mo Willems' bestselling children's book series to life in a whole new way - with the hit musical "Elephant & Piggie's 'We Are in a Play!".

Enjoy this magical summer musical with the entire family at the beautiful hillside farm - Heirloom East Bay in Castro Valley. Heirloom's picturesque meadow stage is nestled between trees and the perfect venue for an outdoor, socially distanced show.

Audiences will meet the "bestus" of friends, Gerald the elephant (played by Curtis Manning) and Piggie the pig (played by Julia Wright). This fun, jazzy show tune-style musical is a story guaranteed to melt hearts of all ages from preschool to post-graduate. Gerald is afraid that something could potentially end their friendship, but the fun-loving Piggie is unafraid and more excited than ever when they both are invited to a party hosted by the Squirrelles (played by local elementary students Allison Mikowski, Jayelle Richey and Noah Richey). And so begins the unfolding of a day where anything is possible.

Performances are Friday-Sunday July 9-11 & 16-18 or stream digital performances July 19-August 1. Tickets are selling out fast at plethos.org.