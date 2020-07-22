Playwrights Foundation Online Festival Announces Week Two Schedule for 2020 Bay Area Playwrights Festival

The Festival offers public readings live streamed and hosted on Vimeo in addition to panel discussions on Facebook Live, Youtube, and directly on Playwrights Foundation's website. Tickets are available now on a sliding scale of $5-45 for wider accessibility. Theatre Professionals Weekend will take place July 24-26. Panels are free.

"BAPF brings together over 50 artists including top Bay Area talent with artists from Hong Kong, Taiwan, and across the United States who will simultaneously, from around the world, tell these powerful stories on revolution, love, and self discovery that resonate deeply with our current times," remarks Executive Artistic Director Jessica Bird Beza,

Wednesday, July 22

BAPF Playwright Panel

5-6 pm (PST)

A conversation with Festival playwrights Tyler English-Beckwith, Stefani Kuo, Jordan Ramirez Puckett, Deneen Reynolds-Knott, and Noelle Viñas moderated by Executive Artistic Director Jessica Bird Beza.

Saturday, July 25

Decolonizing New Play Development

10:00 AM-11:30 AM (PST)

Presented by Playwrights Foundation, NNPN and Calling Up Justice

Guests: Claudia Alick, Annalisa Dias, Mina Morita, Tara Moses, Maddy Sayet, and Nan Barnett

A roundtable conversation between theatre artists centering Indigenous and Black voices around decolonization in the new play development process discussing the definition of decolonization and its hyperlocal impact, how we can decolonize the development process, and examples of people and organizations who are doing the work.

Sunday, July 26,

Love and Desire

3:00 PM (PST)

A discussion with Black female identifying panelists about their desires for love, career, home, identity and/or family. This panel will be in conversation with the plays Mingus and Babes in Ho-lland.

2020 BAY AREA PLAYWRIGHTS FESTIVAL PLAYS

-Mingus by Tyler English-Beckwith, an exploration of mentorship within the college system for first generation students and the struggle for one black woman to find her voice.

-Final Boarding Call by Stefani Kuo e??a??ae??, an interconnected personal drama on the Hong Kong protests, the fight for freedom, and our need for hope.

-To Saints and Stars by Jordan Ramirez Puckett, an exploration of the intersection of science and faith and the power of a lifelong friendship.

-Babes in Ho-lland by Deneen Reynolds-Knott, a play about discovering black identity and female connection amidst a world that threatens to destroy it.

-Derecho by Noelle Viñas, a magical realism play that explores how fragmented identity can tear you apart.

2020 BAY AREA PLAYWRIGHTS FESTIVAL SCHEDULE

Week 2 July 24-26

Friday, July 24

Babes in Ho-lland by Deneen Reynolds-Knott- 7/24 5 PM (PST)

Saturday, July 25

Derecho by Noelle Viñas- 7/25 12 PM (PST)

Final Boarding Call by Stefani Kuo e??a??ae??- 7/25 5 PM (PST)

Sunday, July 26

Mingus by Tyler English-Beckwith- 7/26 12 PM (PST)

To Saints and Stars by Jordan Ramirez Puckett- 7/26 5 PM (PST)

