Playful People Productions Opens Registration For Spring Shows DISNEY'S THE JUNGLE BOOK KIDS And STARMITES

Children ages 4—11 can embrace their inner animals with Disney's The Jungle Book KIDS, directed by Shannon Santandrea. 

Jan. 09, 2023  

Playful People Productions is seeking playful people ages 4 to 104 for their spring productions of Disney's The Jungle Book KIDS, and Starmites by Barry Keating and Stuart Ross. Both shows will perform at Historic Hoover Theatre in San Jose in May.

To register, or more information on Playful People and their programs, visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2217979®id=18&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.playfulpeople.org?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1 or call (408) 878-5362.

Children ages 4-11 can embrace their inner animals with Disney's The Jungle Book KIDS, directed by Shannon Santandrea. Specially adapted from the classic Disney animated film, this musical features a jazzy score, a host of colorful characters, and classic songs from the movie. Banished by the ferocious tiger Shere Khan, a human boy named Mowgli and his panther friend, Bagheera, are on the run in the deepest parts of the jungle. On their journey the two meet a sinister snake named Kaa, a herd of elephants, and a giant bear named Baloo, who teaches them the swingin' musical rhythms of the jungle. After surviving a dangerous encounter with a band of monkeys led by King Louie, Mowgli and Bagheera are forced to run for their lives. When Shere Khan returns, our heroes must rally their fellow animals into battle and restore peace throughout the jungle. Auditions for Disney's The Jungle Book KIDS will be held Feb. 27-28, and performances will be May 5-7, 2023.

Starmites, nominated for six Tony Awards including Best Musical, welcomes performers ages 11 and up. Tweens, teens, and adults will bring to life the story of Eleanor, a shy and quirky teenager, who collects and obsesses over comic books! Unbeknownst to her, she holds the key to defeating the arch nemesis of innerspace - Shaak Graa. When Eleanor is suddenly transported into her favorite comic books, she must join the Starmites in their battle for innerspace and freedom, while escaping from the wild and dangerous Banshees, and their terrifyingly fabulous queen, Diva. Covid vaccinations will be required for participation. Directed by Lysander Abadia, auditions will be Feb. 18-19, and performances held May 12-21, 2023.

As always, Playful People Productions is looking for people who want to have fun performing on stage - whether or not they have any prior stage experience. Staff is always ready with encouragement and helpful techniques for new performers. Any and all performances, rehearsals, and projects will be structured to adhere to the most current public health guidelines, and to keep the safety of participants and staff paramount.

All casts will rehearse in person beginning March 6. Not all performers will be called for all rehearsals.

Playful People Productions was first founded in 2010 as a positive, inclusive, family-focused theatre company, and has operated as a 501(c)3 nonprofit since 2017. While initially providing classes, camps, and shows for kids, the company has grown to offer similar classes for adults, and stages multi-generational performances where family members can perform together.

Playful People Productions aims to create an inclusive environment where all feel welcome, and where creative impulses are encouraged by experienced Bay Area artists. The organization follows proven child education techniques; continually works to ensure the safety of all participants, volunteers, and staff; and regularly gives families the opportunity to share the exhilarating experience of performing together. During the nonprofit's tenure, they have enjoyed frequent instances of children performing on stage with siblings, parents, aunts, uncles, and grandparents - and have also welcomed adults who wish to perform but find local theater auditions and rehearsals do not fit their needs.




