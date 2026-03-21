Photos: World Premiere of Migdalia Cruz's MACBETH at Magic Theatre

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Check out production photos from the world premiere production of the new version of Macbeth, written by Migdalia Cruz and directed by Liam Vincent, presented by the Magic Theatre, in partnership with Resident Company Play On Shakespeare.

Macbeth will perform from March 18 – April 5, 2026 at the Magic Theatre (Fort Mason Center for Arts & Culture).

Resident Company Play On Shakespeare and the Magic theatre partner again on a new version of a Shakespeare classic! Following the sold-out premiere of Richard II- the Magic Theatre is creating a new version of Macbeth by legendary writer Cruz, directed by the Magic’s own Associate Lead director Vincent.

This

Macbeth, set in 1970’s New York City, cuts to the grief and core of this Shakespeare-

like never seen before.

The full cast includes Catherine Castellanos, Juan Amador, Nora el Samahy, Sarah Nina Hayon, Danny Scheie, Kina Kantor, and Brian M. Rivera.

The Creative Collaborative Team includes Carlos Aceves, Dany Benitez, Alina

Bokovikova, Bianca Hernandez, Justin Partier, Lauren Quan, Julius Rea, Matt

Stines, Peyton Whiteside, Imani Wilson.

Check out production photos here!

Photo credit: Jay Yamada