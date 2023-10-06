Photos: TheatreWorks Silicon Valley Kicks Off 53rd Season with the West Coast Premiere of Heidi Armbruster's MRS. CHRISTIE

Artistic Director Giovanna Sardelli helms this madcap mystery investigating the unsolved 1926 disappearance of the queen of mystery novels herself, Agatha Christie.

By: Oct. 06, 2023

TheatreWorks Silicon Valley kicks off its 53rd Season with the West Coast Premiere of Heidi Armbruster’s Mrs. Christie. TheatreWorks’ Artistic Director Giovanna Sardelli helms this madcap mystery investigating the unsolved 1926 disappearance of the queen of mystery novels herself, Agatha Christie. See photos of the production.

Almost a century later, Christie superfan Lucy unveils a clue about the author’s highly publicized 11-day vanishing and resolves to crack the case. In parallel storylines that blend past, present, and Poirot, Lucy discovers the power of finding oneself by disappearing. 

This imaginative and speculative romp’s World Premiere directed by Sardelli at Dorset Theatre Festival was called “a most entertaining mélange of biography, sparkling with magical realism and theatrical wit” by Berkshire On Stage. BroadwayWorld lauded the work as “sophisticated, smart, funny, heartbreaking, and hopeful. Whether you're an Agatha Christie aficionado or you just like great art, this play has the power to move you. It is a love letter to writing, to theatre, to the mysterious and indomitable human spirit.”

Mrs. Christie will be presented October 4-29, 2023 (press opening: October 7) at Mountain View Center for the Performing Arts, 500 Castro Street, Mountain View. For tickets (starting at $30) and more information the public may visit TheatreWorks.org or call (877)-662-8978.

Photo Credit: Kevin Berne

The world of Agatha Christie (background, l to r: Aldo Billingslea, Jennifer Le Blanc, Max Tachis, Lucinda Hitchcock Cone, William Thomas Hodgson, Elissa Beth Stebbins, Kina Kantormm, Nicole Javier

Elissa Beth Stebbins, Anubis, Kina Kantor, Aldo Billingslea, Jennifer Le Blanc

Jennifer Le Blanc, Elissa Beth Stebbins

Aldo Billingslea, Jennifer Le Blanc

Jennifer Le Blanc, William Thomas Hodgson

Aldo Billingslea, Max Tachis, Jennifer Le Blanc, Elissa Beth Stebbins, Kina Kantor

Kina Kantor, Nicole Javier, Lucinda Hitchcock Cone

Jennifer Le Blanc, Nicole Javier




