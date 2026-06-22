Photos: THE MURDER OF ROGER ACKROYD From Orinda Starlight Village Players

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The Bay Area premiere of The Murder of Roger Ackroyd by Agatha Christie, adapted for the stage by Mark Shanahan is continuing its run in Orinda. Check out photos from the show below!

Produced by the Orinda Starlight Village Players at the Orinda Community Park Amphitheatre, the production runs until July 3. The production is directed and designed by Matt Cardigan-Smith.

Agatha Christie published the novel 100 years ago, in 1926, and changed the mystery genre forever. Mark Shanahan's all new adaptation of the classic mystery will have its Bay Area Premiere on our stage this summer!



Set in an English village in 1926 where gossip is the local currency. When the widowed Mrs Ferrars is found dead by apparent suicide and shortly after he fiancé, the most prominent man in town - Roger Ackroyd, is found dead the rumors start to run rampant and the local police are stumped. However, it just so happens that he villages newest resident is world famous detective Hercule Poirot, who sets out to find the truth and find the murderer.



Matt Cardigan-Smith returns as director and designer after his incredible production of Murder on the Orient Express last season. Also returning from that production is local favorite Patrick Atkinson as Hercule Poirot along with Kelsey Bye, Mimi Hamilton, Matt Hess, Alice Lee and Wayne Goodman. They will be joined by Maya Rath, Nikolas Greene, Isaac Arriaga, Tom Reilly, Christopher F. Smith, Jessica Schild and Amanda Beaton.

Photo Credit: Matt Goff Photography



Christopher F Smith, Nikolas Greene, Patrick Atkinson, Kelsey Bye, Alice Lee and Maya Rath



Wayne Goodman, Patrick Atkinson, Alice Lee and Mimi Hamilton



Patrick Atkinson



Maya Rath, Jessica Schild, Alice Lee and Kelsey Bye



Wayne Goodman, Matt Hess, Patrick Atkinson, Maya Rath, Jessica Schild, Kelsey Bye, Alice Lee, Christopher F Smith and Nikolas Greene



Patrick Atkinson



Wayne Goodman



Maya Rath



Matt Hess



Kelsey Bye



Nikolas Greene , Kelsey Bye and Jessica Schild



Nikolas Greene and Matt Hess



Patrick Atkinson and Kelsey Bye



Patrick Atkinson



Christopher F Smith, Nikolas Greene, Patrick Atkinson, Kelsey Bye, Alice Lee and Maya Rath

Wayne Goodman, Patrick Atkinson, Alice Lee and Mimi Hamilton

Patrick Atkinson

Maya Rath, Jessica Schild, Alice Lee and Kelsey Bye

Wayne Goodman, Matt Hess, Patrick Atkinson, Maya Rath, Jessica Schild, Kelsey Bye, Alice Lee, Christopher F Smith and Nikolas Greene

Patrick Atkinson

Wayne Goodman

Maya Rath

Matt Hess

Kelsey Bye

Nikolas Greene , Kelsey Bye and Jessica Schild

Nikolas Greene and Matt Hess

Patrick Atkinson and Kelsey Bye

Patrick Atkinson

Wayne Goodman, Matt Hess, Patrick Atkinson, Maya Rath, Jessica Schild, Kelsey Bye, Alice Lee, Christopher F Smith and Nikolas Greene

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