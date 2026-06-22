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Photos: THE MURDER OF ROGER ACKROYD From Orinda Starlight Village Players

Mark Shanahan's adaptation of the Agatha Christie classic is staged at Orinda Community Park Amphitheatre.

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The Bay Area premiere of The Murder of Roger Ackroyd by Agatha Christie, adapted for the stage by Mark Shanahan is continuing its run in Orinda. Check out photos from the show below!

Produced by the Orinda Starlight Village Players at the Orinda Community Park Amphitheatre, the production runs until July 3.  The production is directed and designed by Matt Cardigan-Smith.

Agatha Christie published the novel 100 years ago, in 1926, and changed the mystery genre forever.   Mark Shanahan's all new adaptation of the classic mystery will have its Bay Area Premiere on our stage this summer!

Set in an English village in 1926 where gossip is the local currency.  When the widowed Mrs Ferrars is found dead by apparent suicide and shortly after he fiancé, the most prominent man in town - Roger Ackroyd, is found dead the rumors start to run rampant and the local police are stumped.  However, it just so happens that he villages newest resident is world famous detective Hercule Poirot, who sets out to find the truth and find the murderer.

Matt Cardigan-Smith returns as director and designer after his incredible production of Murder on the Orient Express last season.  Also returning from that production is local favorite Patrick Atkinson as Hercule Poirot along with Kelsey Bye, Mimi Hamilton, Matt Hess, Alice Lee and Wayne Goodman.  They will be joined by Maya Rath, Nikolas Greene, Isaac Arriaga, Tom Reilly, Christopher F. Smith, Jessica Schild and Amanda Beaton.

Photo Credit: Matt Goff Photography

Photos: THE MURDER OF ROGER ACKROYD From Orinda Starlight Village Players Image


Christopher F Smith, Nikolas Greene, Patrick Atkinson, Kelsey Bye, Alice Lee and Maya Rath

Photos: THE MURDER OF ROGER ACKROYD From Orinda Starlight Village Players Image


Wayne Goodman, Patrick Atkinson, Alice Lee and Mimi Hamilton

Photos: THE MURDER OF ROGER ACKROYD From Orinda Starlight Village Players Image


Patrick Atkinson

Photos: THE MURDER OF ROGER ACKROYD From Orinda Starlight Village Players Image


Maya Rath, Jessica Schild, Alice Lee and Kelsey Bye

Photos: THE MURDER OF ROGER ACKROYD From Orinda Starlight Village Players Image


Wayne Goodman, Matt Hess, Patrick Atkinson, Maya Rath, Jessica Schild, Kelsey Bye, Alice Lee, Christopher F Smith and Nikolas Greene

Photos: THE MURDER OF ROGER ACKROYD From Orinda Starlight Village Players Image


Patrick Atkinson

Photos: THE MURDER OF ROGER ACKROYD From Orinda Starlight Village Players Image


Wayne Goodman

Photos: THE MURDER OF ROGER ACKROYD From Orinda Starlight Village Players Image


Maya Rath

Photos: THE MURDER OF ROGER ACKROYD From Orinda Starlight Village Players Image


Matt Hess

Photos: THE MURDER OF ROGER ACKROYD From Orinda Starlight Village Players Image


Kelsey Bye

Photos: THE MURDER OF ROGER ACKROYD From Orinda Starlight Village Players Image

Photos: THE MURDER OF ROGER ACKROYD From Orinda Starlight Village Players Image


Nikolas Greene , Kelsey Bye and Jessica Schild

Photos: THE MURDER OF ROGER ACKROYD From Orinda Starlight Village Players Image


Nikolas Greene and Matt Hess

Photos: THE MURDER OF ROGER ACKROYD From Orinda Starlight Village Players Image

Photos: THE MURDER OF ROGER ACKROYD From Orinda Starlight Village Players Image

Photos: THE MURDER OF ROGER ACKROYD From Orinda Starlight Village Players Image


Patrick Atkinson and Kelsey Bye

Photos: THE MURDER OF ROGER ACKROYD From Orinda Starlight Village Players Image


Patrick Atkinson

Photos: THE MURDER OF ROGER ACKROYD From Orinda Starlight Village Players Image


Christopher F Smith, Nikolas Greene, Patrick Atkinson, Kelsey Bye, Alice Lee and Maya Rath

Photos: THE MURDER OF ROGER ACKROYD From Orinda Starlight Village Players Image


Wayne Goodman, Patrick Atkinson, Alice Lee and Mimi Hamilton

Photos: THE MURDER OF ROGER ACKROYD From Orinda Starlight Village Players Image


Patrick Atkinson

Photos: THE MURDER OF ROGER ACKROYD From Orinda Starlight Village Players Image


Maya Rath, Jessica Schild, Alice Lee and Kelsey Bye

Photos: THE MURDER OF ROGER ACKROYD From Orinda Starlight Village Players Image


Wayne Goodman, Matt Hess, Patrick Atkinson, Maya Rath, Jessica Schild, Kelsey Bye, Alice Lee, Christopher F Smith and Nikolas Greene

Photos: THE MURDER OF ROGER ACKROYD From Orinda Starlight Village Players Image


Patrick Atkinson

Photos: THE MURDER OF ROGER ACKROYD From Orinda Starlight Village Players Image


Wayne Goodman

Photos: THE MURDER OF ROGER ACKROYD From Orinda Starlight Village Players Image


Maya Rath

Photos: THE MURDER OF ROGER ACKROYD From Orinda Starlight Village Players Image


Matt Hess

Photos: THE MURDER OF ROGER ACKROYD From Orinda Starlight Village Players Image


Kelsey Bye

Photos: THE MURDER OF ROGER ACKROYD From Orinda Starlight Village Players Image

Photos: THE MURDER OF ROGER ACKROYD From Orinda Starlight Village Players Image


Nikolas Greene , Kelsey Bye and Jessica Schild

Photos: THE MURDER OF ROGER ACKROYD From Orinda Starlight Village Players Image


Nikolas Greene and Matt Hess

Photos: THE MURDER OF ROGER ACKROYD From Orinda Starlight Village Players Image

Photos: THE MURDER OF ROGER ACKROYD From Orinda Starlight Village Players Image

Photos: THE MURDER OF ROGER ACKROYD From Orinda Starlight Village Players Image


Patrick Atkinson and Kelsey Bye

Photos: THE MURDER OF ROGER ACKROYD From Orinda Starlight Village Players Image


Patrick Atkinson

Photos: THE MURDER OF ROGER ACKROYD From Orinda Starlight Village Players Image


Wayne Goodman, Matt Hess, Patrick Atkinson, Maya Rath, Jessica Schild, Kelsey Bye, Alice Lee, Christopher F Smith and Nikolas Greene







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